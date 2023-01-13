Chapmond resigns from Spa City police

HOT SPRINGS -- Hot Springs Police Chief Chris Chapmond has tendered his resignation, effective Jan. 27, City Manager Bill Burrough confirmed Thursday.

Burrough said Chapmond is taking another job. He couldn't disclose where, but he said an announcement could come as early as today. Burrough said he'll begin the search for a new chief next week and name an interim chief before Chapmond departs.

"I have confidence in our Police Department and staff," he said. "This is truly a loss for our community. I wish Chief Chapmond much success in his new endeavors."

Chapmond couldn't be reached for comment by presstime. He was hired in June 2020 to succeed former Chief Jason Stachey, who retired in May of that year. Chapmond served as Stachey's assistant chief before becoming chief of the police department in Bluffton, S.C., in the summer of 2018.

He was a 22-year veteran of the Hot Springs department before he left for South Carolina.

Burrough selected Chapmond from a field of 30 candidates spanning more than a dozen states, telling The Sentinel-Record in June 2020 that Chapmond's local roots set him apart from the other two finalists.

"One of the things Chief Chapmond brings to the organization is he's already developed relationships within the community," Burrough said after announcing Chapmond's hire. "This isn't just a place or a job for him, this is his home.

"I know what kind of work ethic he has, and it's very strong. I think being the chief of police in another community has helped him grow. I think he's going to be a great police chief for the city of Hot Springs."

Chapmond didn't mention his resignation when he addressed the Hot Springs Board of Directors at the end of its agenda meeting Tuesday. He told the board the Police Department had been awarded two grants from the $216 million the state received as part of the $26 billion settlement with opioid manufacturers and distributors.