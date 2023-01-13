Children hit by vehicles in separate incidents

CENTERTON — Two children were hit by vehicles in separate incidents in Centerton this week, according to police.

Centerton Police Department Capt. Christopher Kelley said in a news release posted online Thursday that the first incident occurred around 7:10 a.m. Monday at Bentonville West High School.

A driver of a white SUV told police that while the vehicle was turning from Seba Road into the school parking lot, a student crossed between two vehicles and into the SUV’s path, according to the release. The vehicle struck the student, knocking them down, but the student got up and continued walking toward the school, the driver said.

The driver said they stopped the vehicle and asked the student to get inside the SUV so the incident could be reported to police and the student could be checked out by medical personnel, the release states. The driver then called police and reported the incident.

Medical personnel checked the student at the scene, and the student was released into their mother’s care and taken to a doctor, according to the release.

The second incident was a hit-and-run accident that took place around 7:37 a.m. Wednesday on Gamble Road, the release said. A white car clipped the back tire of a bicycle being ridden by a boy in a crosswalk, causing the rider to crash on the sidewalk, police said. The suspect then fled the scene, according to the release.

The boy on the bicycle was not seriously injured and was treated in the school nurse’s office, police said. The investigation is ongoing and charges are expected.

“This should be a reminder to motorists to slow down in school zones, and look twice before proceeding through a crosswalk,” Kelley said.