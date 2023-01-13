Church News

• MT. CARMEL MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH hosted the first sermon of Tristan Craig Sr. on Jan. 8. The pastor, the Rev. Anthony Craig Sr., and Mt. Carmel church thank everyone for their prayers and support during the service, according to a spokesman.

• THE BLOSSOMS at White Hall Nursing and Rehabilitation Center will host the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration at 2 p.m. Sunday. The speaker will be Ellen Harbin, an evangelist and co-pastor of Oasis of Love Church at Greenville, Miss. King's speech will be given by Rev. Joshua Pickett, pastor of Grace and Mercy Missionary Baptist Church at Pine Bluff. Guests will also include Marie and the Girls Praise Dancers, Lampkin Chapel Praise Dancers, and singing by Set Apart and Nu Emage. O.J. Stevenson is the Blossoms center administrator. The activities director is Kiara Thorns. The program coordinator is Dee Clay, according to a news release.

• NEW COMMUNITY CHURCH, 321 N. Birch St., will present the Firestarter Revival featuring the following speakers at 7 p.m. on these dates: Jan. 15 -- Willie Ann Martin; Jan. 16 -- Christine Allmond; and Jan. 17 -- Tacarra Goodwin, all of New Community. The theme is United and Ignited for the Kingdom. Intercessory prayer begins at 6 p.m. each day. Everyone is invited to attend the revival. The church also invites the community to regular services Sundays at 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. The pastor/apostle is Patrick Lockett.

mST. JOHN AME CHURCH, 1117 W. Pullen St., will provide food boxes to those in need Saturday from 9 a.m. until all food has been given out. State ID's are required to receive one box per family in the drive-thru event. Pickup will be in front of the church on Cherry Street. For safety reasons, recipients are asked to stay in their vehicles and open their trunks, according to a news release. The community is welcome to help support this effort by sending financial donations to St. John AME Church-Feeding Ministry, 1117 W Pullen St., Pine Bluff, Ark., 71601, or electronically through Givelify St John AME Pine Bluff. To volunteer, people may email Pearl Matlock at pearl1948@sbcglobal.net. The Rev. Chestine Sims Jr. is the pastor of St. John AME Church.

mUNITY CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP CHURCH, 2712 S. Bay St., invites the community to its Sunday services at 9 a.m. for Sunday School and 10 a.m. worship. Free Small Business and Personal Financial Education classes are at 7 p.m. Tuesdays. Anthony Armstrong is the senior pastor. Details: (870) 329-1182 or unitychristianfellowship@live.com.

