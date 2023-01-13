KingFest event set at PB schools

The 39th annual Original KingFest Celebration will host three events today at schools featuring Freddie Scott, operations manager for the Arkansas Department of Education Division of Elementary and Secondary Education Engagement Office.

The presentations will be held at 8:30 a.m. at Dollarway High School, 10 a.m. at Pine Bluff High School, and 2 p.m. at Watson Chapel High School in the auditorium, according to a news release.

Scott, a former professional football player, will discuss "Education Matters." From 1974 through 1984, Scott was a wide receiver in the National Football League for the Baltimore Colts and the Detroit Lions. He ended his football career with the United States Football League's Los Angeles Express.

A Grady native, Scott has a varied career that spans more than 30 years of team building and professional services marketing encompassing health, technology, education, and entrepreneurship consulting, according to the release.

Pine Bluff obtains grant for bike trails

Pine Bluff is one of 10 communities to receive the Trail Accelerator grant from the International Mountain Bicycling Association. The city was awarded $122,500 to help bring more trails close to home, according to a news release from Go Forward Pine Bluff.

"The Trail Accelerator grant fund is a competitive grant offering for communities with visions of transformational model trail systems that need extra support to realize that vision," according to an IMBA press release. "Projects must show strong partnerships between local leaders, government entities, land managers, property owners, community groups and mountain bike or trail organizations. Grant recipients will partner with IMBA Trail Solutions for professional trail planning and consultation – having a professional trail plan can help a community generate more interest and investment for trail projects."

Pine Bluff's trail project will examine Jefferson County for the best opportunities for trails, both shared-use and bike-optimized, since this area has no mountain or dedicated biking trails currently, GFPB's release said.

The project will be led by IMBA in conjunction with GFPB. This effort will establish priority lands where trails will most benefit the community. Goals include increasing community health, engaging youth in the outdoors, and creating economic tourism draw for nearby communities, which also lack trails.

Along with GFPB, the funding for this project was obtained via the efforts of Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington, Pine Bluff City Council Member Bruce Lockett, and Trails Committee Members: Joey Gieringer (Relyance Bank), Ken and Sandra Fisher (Novel T's), Julie Bridgforth (supportive citizen), Larry Reynolds (Southeast Arkansas Regional Planning Commission), Sam Glover (Parks and Recreation), and Ron Powell (Quest Corporation. Appreciation and gratitude are given to the Walton Family Foundation for underwriting the grant.

Pine Bluff Quilter's Guild to meet

The Pine Bluff Quilter's Guild will meet at Trinity Lutheran Church, 4200 Old Warren Road, at 9:30a.m. Tuesday. Guests are always welcome. The group will discuss programs, workshops, community service projects as well as various activities for the upcoming year, according to a news release.

De Gasnier and Dianne Graham will give a program on "easy" flying geese blocks. Members are reminded their dues must be paid by Feb. 1 for their information to be included in the membership directory.

Show-and-tell, along with fat quarter and door prize drawings will be held after the business meeting.

Members with January birthdays are asked to bring a door prize, which should be related to quilting or sewing. Door prizes are given out at the end of the meeting and all winners must be present.

Everyone is encouraged to bring a fat quarter (18 by 22 inches) of 100 percent cotton for the monthly fat quarter drawing. The color choice for this month is red or heart fabric. At any time white or white on white is acceptable, according to the release.

The Pine Bluff Quilter's Guild has an annual membership fee of $20. Anyone interested in learning the art of quilt making is welcome to come, visit and become a member, according to a club spokesman. Membership is open to all who are interested in quilting, no prior experience is needed.

The purpose of the quilter's guild is to insure the continuity of the craft by teaching the techniques of quilting, and to encourage, and promote an interest in quilting to the public.

"Come and join us. What you don't know about quilting, we can teach and what you know about quilting, we can learn," a spokesman said.