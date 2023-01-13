Crash leaves child dead, 3 people hurt





One person was killed and three more injured after a Tuesday crash on Interstate 40 in Crittenden County, according to a preliminary fatality report from the Arkansas State Police.

A minor whose name was not released died around 10:20 a.m. when the 2009 Lincoln MKZ in which he was a passenger ran out of gas and stalled on I-40 near mile marker 284 before being rear-ended by a 2016 Chevrolet Cruze.

Three others in the Lincoln were injured in the wreck -- driver Alexandria Burks, 24, of West Memphis, as well as Lemeisia Warren, 32, also of West Memphis, and a second unnamed minor, who were passengers.

A state trooper investigating the wreck reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.



