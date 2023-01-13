Marriages

Marco Lopez Ramirez, 21, and Theone Sewell, 22, both of Little Rock.

Christopher Burks, 38, and Heather Young, 40, both of Little Rock.

John Smith, 46, and Christene Caldwell, 33, both of North Little Rock.

Jessamine Wade, 25, of Lonsdale and Mason Smith, 27, of Sherwood.

Ethan King, 30, and Sarah Atkins, 30, both of Little Rock.

Nathan Johnson, 27, and Rachel Senn, 25, both of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

23-105. Caitlin Tubbs v. Justin Tubbs.

23-108. Donna Miller v. David Miller.

23-109. Randy Renaud v. Carrie Renaud.

23-110. Aaron Paige v. Jessica Paige.

23-114. Andrea Hughes v. James Hughes.

23-116. Kenyatta Johnson v. Elijah Johnson.

23-117. Derrick Murphy v. Eugenia Murphy.

23-119. Dominique Page v. Brandon Page.

23-120. Tammy Johnson v. Joseph Johnson.

23-121. Larry Roberts v. Toni Roberts.

23-122. Ivy Bodi v. Keith Bodi.

23-124. Lydia Aaron v. Billy Aaron III.

23-125. Hannah Mitchell v. Zachary Mitchell.

GRANTED

21-1923. Micheal Keener v. Jeanette Keener.

22-1160. Derik Pucik v. Lori Pucik.

22-2016. Sabrina Settles v. Princeton Settles.

22-2030. Kim Dunn v. Dean Dunn.

22-3248. Tracy Wilson v. Eric Wilson.

22-4229. Jeanne Dotter v. Keith Dotter.

22-4287. Bartholomew Kogel v. Tara Kogel.