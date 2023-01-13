Daughter who kept Elvis’ legacy dies at 54





Lisa Marie Presley, a singer-songwriter, Elvis' only daughter and a dedicated keeper of her father's legacy, died Thursday after being hospitalized for a medical emergency. She was 54.

Her death in a Los Angeles hospital was confirmed by her mother, Priscilla, a few hours after her daughter was rushed to the hospital after having a medical emergency at home.

"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," Priscilla Presley said in a statement. "She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known."

Presley, the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, shared her father's brooding charisma -- the hooded eyes, the insolent smile, the low, sultry voice -- and followed him professionally, releasing her own rock albums in the 2000s, and appearing on stage with Pat Benatar and Richard Hawley among others.

She even formed direct musical ties with her father, joining her voice to such Elvis recordings as "In the Ghetto" and "Don't Cry Daddy," a mournful ballad which had reminded him of the early death of his mother (and Lisa Marie's grandmother), Gladys Presley.

"It's been all my life," she told The Associated Press in 2012, speaking of her father's influence. "It's not something that I now listen to and it's different. Although I might listen closer. I remain consistent on the fact that I've always been an admirer. He's always influenced me."

Her birth, nine months exactly after her parents' wedding, was international news and her background was rarely far from her mind. With the release last year of Baz Luhrmann's major musical feature "Elvis," Lisa Marie and Priscilla Presley had been attending red carpets and award shows alongside stars from the film.

She was at the Golden Globes on Tuesday, on hand to celebrate Austin Butler's award for playing her father. Just days before, she was in Memphis at Graceland -- the mansion where Elvis lived, and died -- on Jan. 8 to celebrate her father's birth anniversary.

Presley lived with her mother, an actor known for "Dallas" and the "Naked Gun" movies, in California after her parents split up in 1973. She recalled early memories of her dad during her visits to Graceland, riding golf carts through the neighborhood and seeing his daily entrances down the stairs.

Elvis Presley died in August 1977, when he was just 42, and she 9 years old. Lisa Marie was staying at Graceland at the time and would recall him kissing her goodnight hours before he would collapse and never recover. When she next saw him, the following day, he was lying face down in the bathroom.

"I just had a feeling," she told Rolling Stone in 2003. "He wasn't doing well. All I know is I had it (a feeling), and it happened. I was obsessed with death at a very early age."

Lisa Marie became involved in numerous humanitarian causes, from anti-poverty programs administered through the Elvis Presley Charitable Foundation to relief efforts after Hurricane Katrina. She would receive formal citations from New Orleans and Memphis for her work.

Presley had two children, actor Riley Keough and Benjamin Keough, with her former husband Danny Keough. She also had twin daughters with ex-husband Michael Lockwood.

Lisa Marie became the sole heir of the Elvis Presley Trust after her father died. Along with Elvis Presley Enterprises, the trust managed Graceland and other assets until she sold her majority interest in 2005. She retained ownership of Graceland Mansion itself, the 13 acres around it and items inside the home. Her son is buried there, along with her father and other members of the Presley family.

Information for this article was contributed by Andrew Dalton of The Associated Press.

