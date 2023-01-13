December federal deficit hits $85B

The U.S. budget deficit in December quadrupled from a year ago to $85 billion, but the overall federal budget deficit fell last year because of lower pandemic spending, rising tax revenues and a reopening economy, according to the U.S. Treasury's monthly budget deficit report released Thursday.

Monthly budget deficit numbers were elevated in spring and climbed even higher last summer, hitting $429 billion in September, the highest since March, 2021. The monthly deficit dropped in October and rose sharply in November to $249 billion before dropping again in December.

University of Central Arkansas associate professor of economics Jeremy Horpedahl said there's a good amount of month-to-month variation in the government's budget deficit totals, with some annual and seasonal factors that also affect the report.

"December is usually a month that does have a lower deficit than the months before it, so in some sense as I look at the data, the drop from November to December isn't that unexpected," Horpedahl said.

Horpedahl said one of the big factors in comparing the monthly budget deficit numbers for November to December is that there is more tax revenue coming in to the government at the end of the year.

"One of the things I look at in the data is that while the deficit has been dropping, certainly compared to two years ago, if we look over the last six months -- so if you go in six month chunks -- the deficit has been steadily rising in the summer," Horpedahl said.

"So, while we've certainly come down from the highs of the pandemic, it seems that we've now kind of bottomed out or are starting to see a bit of an increase in the deficit if you look over each six-month time period."

Over the past year tax receipts have fallen slightly and outlays have grown, led by higher interest on the federal debt.

"One category directly related to the Treasury is interest on the public debt," Horpedahl said.

"We saw it in November and again in December. As the total outstanding debt goes up and as interest rates are rising, that's one area we're seeing the government spend more on. While tax collections were pretty strong compared to November, and compared to last December, we saw it fall and a part of that was that there were a lot more refunds this December than in the prior December."

The overall federal budget deficit fell to $1.4 trillion for the 2022 calendar year, which is down from $2.6 trillion in 2021.

Less government spending on the pandemic, increasing tax revenues and the reopening of the economy are referenced by experts as reasons for a shrinking deficit.

"I think that both factors on the spending side and the revenue side have come together to reduce the deficit," Horpedahl said.

"The economy has been strong, especially in the second half of 2022 and a lot of the pandemic spending has come down."

Horpedahl also said Social Security spending has contributed to increased government outlays.

"Social Security spending is one of the big categories of [government] spending where we have seen a pretty big increase of about 8% year-over-year in December, and that's even before the [cost of living adjustment] increase which won't kick in until next month," Horpedahl said.

The Social Security Administration calculates the cost of living adjustment based on the consumer price index each year, Horpedahl said.

"They had already announced [it] would be 8.7% for 2023 and that's with the checks that are starting to go out this month, so in December of last year we did see an increase over the previous December, but we're probably going to see even bigger increases in Social Security spending now that [the adjustment] is kicking in with the January 2023 payments," Horpedahl said.

For the first three months of fiscal year 2023 -- which began in October -- the federal budget deficit increased 12% compared to the same period in fiscal 2022, Reuters reported Thursday.

The national debt hit $31 trillion for the first time October.

"There's certainly a possibility that we could see deficits continue to go up again. The possibility of a recession in 2023 is the biggest factor that we should watch out for," Horpedahl said.