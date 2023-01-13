Early football enrollees expected to start arriving Friday

Arkansas is expected to see some high school signees and mid-term transfers report to Fayetteville on Friday for the spring semester.

Some of the enrollees will arrive later.

The Razorbacks expect 12 early enrollees from the 2023 signing class to enroll while at least eight mid-term transfers plan to do so. The first day of classes for the spring semester is Jan. 17.

Arkansas is expected to host more mid-term transfers for official visits this weekend. Transfers have until Jan. 20 to enroll in classes.

Below are the Razorbacks' 12 high school enrollees:

• Quarterback Malachi Singleton, 6-1, 220 pounds, of Kennesaw (Ga.) North Cobb

Singleton is an ESPN 4-star prospect, the No. 8 dual-threat quarterback in the nation and No. 33 prospect in Georgia.

He played in only two games as senior before having foot surgery. Singleton completed 166 of 221 passes for 2,316 yards and 24 touchdowns, and rushed for 1,018 yards and 25 touchdowns as a junior.

Singleton, named Cobb County Offensive Player of the Year, chose the Razorbacks over Central Florida, Georgia, Miami, Louisville, Virginia, West Virginia and North Carolina State.

• Offensive lineman Luke Brown, 6-6, 320, of Paris (Tenn.) Henry County

Brown is an ESPN 4-star, the No. 22 interior offensive lineman and No. 252 overall prospect in the nation. He was rated the No. 7 prospect in Tennessee.

Brown reported having a 275-pound bench press, 285-pound power clean and 450-pound squat. He picked Arkansas over Georgia, Auburn, Louisville, Vanderbilt, Ole Miss, Florida State, Tennessee and Mississippi State.

• Offensive lineman Paris Patterson, 6-5, 340, of East St. Louis, Ill.

Patterson is an ESPN 3-star recruit, the No. 24 offensive guard in the nation and No. 7 prospect in Illinois. He helped his team average 252 rushing yards per game as a senior.

Patterson played in the U.S. Army All-American Game, and picked Arkansas over LSU, Iowa State, Nebraska, Tennessee, Tulane and Miami (Ohio).

• Offensive lineman Joey Su’a, 6-4, 331, of Bentonville

Su'a is an ESPN 3-star, the No. 58 offensive guard in the nation and No. 6 prospect in Arkansas. He graded out at 86%, had 56 knockdown blocks and allowed zero sacks allowed as a senior.

Su’a chose the Razorbacks over Oregon, Georgia, Michigan State, Maryland, Fresno State and BYU.

• Tight end Luke Hasz, 6-3, 245, of Bixby, Okla.

Hasz is an ESPN 4-star, the No. 3 tight end-H, No. 87 overall prospect in the nation and No. 2 prospect in Oklahoma. He had 35 catches for 597 yards, 9 touchdowns as a senior.

Hasz picked Arkansas over Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Baylor, Florida State, Southern Cal, Kansas, Ohio State, Oregon and Penn State.

• Linebacker Carson Dean, 6-4, 230, of Carrollton (Texas) Hebron

Dean is an ESPN 3-star prospect, the No. 29 outside linebacker in the nation and No. 75 prospect in Texas. He had 85 tackles, 6 quarterback hurries, 21 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 1 pass breakup, 1 forced fumble, 1 recovered fumble, 2 interceptions and 2 blocked kicks as a senior.

Dean picked Arkansas over Texas, TCU, Ole Miss, LSU, Baylor, Missouri, Colorado, Nebraska and Indiana.

• Linebacker Brad Spence, 6-2, 225, of Houston Klein Forest

Spence is an ESPN 3-star, the No. 26 inside linebacker in the nation and No. 129 prospect in Texas. As a senior, he had 85 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 8 sacks, 13 quarterback hurries, 2 recovered fumbles.

Spence, who has a 350-pound bench press and 530-pound squat, chose Arkansas over Texas, Arizona State, Louisville, California, Duke, Missouri, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Utah and Wisconsin.

• Cornerback Jaylon Braxton, 6-0, 180, of Frisco (Texas) Lone Star

Braxton is an ESPN 4-star recruit, the No. 30 cornerback, No. 217 overall prospect in the nation and No. 34 prospect in Texas. As a senior, he had 27 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 10 pass breakups, 5 interceptions, 1 blocked field goal, and 41 catches for 566 yards and 6 touchdowns.

Braxton also had 8 punt returns for 109 yards and 1 touchdown, and 4 kickoff returns for 130 yards. He picked Arkansas over Michigan State, Ole Miss, LSU, Baylor, California, Nebraska, Oklahoma State and Penn State.

• Cornerback Dallas Young, 6-0, 185, of Gardendale, Ala.

Young is an ESPN 3-star recruit, the No. 50 cornerback in the nation and No. 24 prospect in Alabama. As a senior, he had 70 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 6 pass breakups and 1 forced fumble.

Young chose Arkansas over Georgia, Florida State, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Penn State, Colorado and West Virginia.

• Defensive back RJ Johnson, 6-2, 182, of McDonough (Ga.) Eagle’s Landing Christian

Johnson is an ESPN 3-star recruit, the No. 100 athlete in the nation and No. 108 prospect in Georgia. He had 56 tackles, 2 pass breakups, 2 interceptions, 1 forced fumble, 1 recovered fumble, and 32 receptions for 486 yards and 5 touchdowns as a senior.

Johnson picked Arkansas over Florida, LSU, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Ole Miss and South Carolina.

• Safety TJ Metcalf, 6-1, 185, of Pinson (Ala.) Pinson Valley

Metcalf is an ESPN 3-star prospect, the No. 51 safety in the nation and No. 36 prospect in Alabama. As a senior, he had 65.5 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 10 pass breakups, 1 recovered fumble, 3 forced fumbles, 1 interception, and 4 catches for 91 yards and 2 touchdowns.

He chose Arkansas over Florida State, Ole Miss, Michigan, Miami, Tennessee, Penn State, Mississippi State and Virginia Tech.

• Safety Dylan Hasz, 5-11, 175, of Bixby, Okla.

Hasz is an ESPN 3-star recruit, the No. 126 safety in the nation and No. 21 prospect in Oklahoma. As a senior, he had 43 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 3 interceptions, 9 pass breakups and 1 forced fumble.

He chose Arkansas over Tulsa, Air Force, Navy and South Dakota State.

Below are the eight transfer commitments/signees expected to arrive in Fayetteville for the spring semester:

• Defensive end John Morgan III, 6-2, 265 (Pittsburgh)

He has one year of eligibility remaining.

• Offensive lineman Joshua Braun, 6-6, 335 (Florida)

He has three years years of eligibility remaining.

• Quarterback Jacolby Criswell, 6-1, 207 (North Carolina)

He has three seasons of eligibility remaining.

• Wide receiver Andrew Armstrong, 6-5, 197 (Texas A&M-Commerce)

He has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

• Safety Alfahiym Walcott, 6-2, 219 (Baylor)

He has one year of eligibility remaining.

• Cornerback Lorando Johnson, 6-0, 193 (Baylor)

He has three years of eligibility remaining.

• Linebacker Antonio Grier Jr., 6-1, 225 (South Florida)

He has one year of eligibility remaining.

• Wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa, 6-4, 210 (Hillsdale College)

He has two years of eligibility remaining.