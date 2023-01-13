Faster pace helped out Har-Ber

Springdale Har-Ber Coach Kimberly Jenkins said her girls basketball team likes to play at a fast pace.

The style of play during Tuesday night’s game against crosstown rival Springdale, however, appeared to be almost frantic at times with the way two teams raced up and down the court.

As a result, Har-Ber had its highest offensive performance of the season with a 69-47 victory in Bulldog Gym. The Lady Wildcats’ previous high was 65 in two games last month.

“Springdale’s fast and has a lot of fast players,” Jenkins said. “They pushed us to play a little bit faster. We wanted to slow it down a little bit, especially in the second quarter, to build a lead and do some things better in the halfcourt than we did.

“That’s what Springdale does. They push the pace and make you play fast. It was at times somewhat good for us, but we also got some empty possessions out of us.”

Har-Ber (8-7, 2-2) set the tone early with a 19-2 lead after one quarter and enjoyed a 26-5 midway through the second quarter after a bucket by senior Pacious McDaniel, who finished with a game-high 33 points. Springdale did get within 12 early in the fourth quarter before Delaney Roller scored 10 points and helped the Lady Wildcats pull away.

“We were able to get off to a good start in the first quarter,” Jenkins said. “That helped set the pace for us in the game. We’ve had some really rough games the past couple of weeks, so it was nice to go out and make some shots and get going early.”

ROGERS HERITAGE

Better start needed

Rogers Heritage will likely need a better start at Bentonville tonight than it had at home on Tuesday.

Heritage fell behind 9-1 before quickly overtaking Bentonville West on the way to a 54-40 victory over the Lady Wolverines, who fell to 0-5 in 6A-West Conference play. Tonight’s matchup features two of the top teams in the league standings in Bentonville (15-4, 4-1) and Rogers Heritage (14-3, 3-1), which has won four consecutive games.

“West scored 14 points in the first half on offensive rebounds, so we have to do a better job on the glass,” Heritage Coach Josh Laymon said.

Heritage used an 18-1 surge to overcome its slow start against Bentonville West. The Lady War Eagles came alive with the help of two 3-point baskets by Carlee Casteel and one each from Brooklyn Simmons and Sophie Sarratt.

“Sophie is such an athlete and Brooklyn has become more aggressive on the offensive end,” Laymon said. “She’s looking for her shot and knocking it down.”

Casteel, an all-state player who’ll continue her basketball career next year at Army, finished with 17 points to lead Heritage. She shared the scoring load with senior center Ruthie McCain, who contributed 13 points.

OZARK CATHOLIC

Region partners

Ozark Catholic and The New School agreed to be partners when it came to hosting the Class 1A Region 1 Tournament, which will be played next month at Lincoln.

But tonight, the two 1A-1 West counterparts will square off in Fayetteville to complete the first half of league play. It’s a critical game for both teams as Ozark Catholic (23-3, 6-1) and The New School (24-2, 5-1) try to keep pace with league-leading and unbeaten County Line.

“It’s a big game,” Griffins Coach Cody Vaught said. “Right now, it’s a battle for the No. 2 seed in the conference tournament, and that also gives you a bye to the regional tournament that we are co-hosting. If you lose this one, it’s going to be hard to get that No. 2 seed.”

Vaught said “he learned a ton” about coaching under The New School Coach David Ferrell, but he’s never been able to lead his team past the Cougars. The Griffins are currently 0-4 in that short series.

“They’re extremely good,” Vaught said. “They are good enough to win state, right along with County Line. The key for us will be limiting our turnovers because they are going to pressure you a lot and try to get buckets off transition. We also have to limit them to very few easy baskets. If we can do that, I think we can

compete with them, but they do such a good job with their pressure. Usually in Class 1A, you usually have one really good scorer on the team, but all five of their players can score points.”

BERGMAN

Rivalry renewed

The job is halfway done this week for Bergman (23-4, 4-0), the top-ranked boys team in Class 3A by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Bergman whipped West Fork 78-37 on Tuesday to hand the Tigers their first league loss. Tonight, the Panthers renew their long time rivalry at home with Valley Springs (16-13, 3-1), which beat Elkins 61-59 in overtime on Tuesday.

Maddax Johnson had 20 points for Valley Springs, which climbed into third place in the conference.

“We’re 4-0 and they’re 3-1, so it’ll be another big game in terms of conference play,” Bergman coach Bo Martin said. “The gym will be packed for a game that always means a lot to both communities.”

Bergman is led by Walker Patton, an all-state guard who scored 32 points in the win over West Fork. Patton has developed into more than a scorer for Bergman, which has received plenty of production from juniors Kaden Ponder and Bryson Bauer and sophomore Dylan Friend, who averages 13 points per game.

“Walker is having a fantastic senior year,” Martin said. “We know he can score but he’s become more of a play-maker this season. Getting others involved has enabled us to become a more balanced scoring team.”

RIVER VALLEY REPORT

Northside’s new arena

Fort Smith Northside hosts Fort Smith Southside today for the first time at the new Northside Arena and for the first time for conference games in six years. The Lady Bears will tipoff against the Lady Mavericks at 6 p.m., followed by the boys clash.

Northside has played in the 6A-Central for the last six years but because of a new rule allowing more than eight teams in a conference for all sports other than football, Northside was placed back in the 6A-West. That also makes for a nine-team conference.

“The conference is as deep this year and evenly balanced as it’s been since I’ve been in it,” Southside Coach Robert Brunk said. “Playing your rival and them being the team they are, we have a lot of respect for them and for what they do. We’ll go out there on Friday night and do everything we can to beat them. Everybody in Fort Smith will be there.” The Lady Bears (14-2, 4-0) are off to an undefeated start in the conference, winning three games last week and beating Rogers 52-46 on Tuesday with a 13-0 run in the second quarter.

Southside (6-11, 1-3) scored 19 points in the final five minutes against Rogers Heritage before falling 45-42 last Friday and had the conference’s open date on Tuesday. The Lady Mavericks committed zero turnovers in the second half against Heritage, and Brunk referenced a belief of Arkansas Razorbacks Coach Mike Neighbors.

“Early in the year, our turnovers were high,” Brunk said. “Mike Neighbors says play functionally fast. We’re trying to find a way to play faster but take care of the ball. If you don’t get a lot of shots off and have fewer shots then the team you’re playing because of turnovers then you’re not going to win those games.”

The Grizzlies (11-7, 2-2) squared their conference mark with two wins in a row, the latest a 60-49 win over Rogers after a gutty 56-55 win at Fayetteville last Friday. Southside (5-11, 1-3) will enter the rivalry game off a 38-37 win over Rogers Heritage on Friday.

“Composure is the main thing against Northside,” Southside coach Stewart Adams said. “When you play those guys, there’s two things. One, can you get the ball from point A to point B without turning it over. Two, are you going to rebound with them and limit their second-chance points.”

Booneville streaking

The Booneville Lady Bearcats won their 20th straight conference game in the 3A-4 on Tuesday with a 55-29 win over Two Rivers.

Booneville (7-4, 3-0) also went 14-0 last year and won its final three conference games in 2021.

Booneville hosts Danville on Tuesday and hosts Cossatot River on Jan. 17.

Charleston shuffling

The Tigers made a run to the football championship, which also forced a shuffling of the basketball schedule.

Charleston has finally rescheduled its 3A-4 slate of games and is off to a 4-0 start but plays the biggest game thus far in the conference schedule at Paris today. Both Charleston and Paris are undefeated in the conference.

Charleston still has one game at Two Rivers left to reschedule.

5A-West open

The Russellville Cyclones have won the last four outright conference championships and won 50 of 55 conference games over the span.

Maybe there’s hope for the rest of the conference this season after Greenbrier handed Russellville a rare 41-33 defeat on Tuesday.

Greenbrier and Siloam Springs are 2-0 and sit atop the early standings and meet today at Greenbrier.

Russellville visits Alma today.

Lavaca surging

Defending Class 2A state champion Lavaca remained undefeated in the 2A-4 with another stellar defensive effort on Tuesday.

Lavaca downed Hector, 62-19, to advance to 6-0 in the conference.

The Golden Arrows host Western Yell County on Tuesday and travel to Mountainburg on Tuesday.

— Leland Barclay















