Fayetteville Film Fest Showcase Focuses On Central and South America

FAQ

Indie Films:

Central and South America

WHAT -- The first event in the Walton Arts Center's Film Series curated by Fayetteville Film Fest, Indie Films Central and South America, will showcase: "House" by Hannah Martinez; "Grilled Queso," directed by Sergio Muñoz Ezquer; "Síon Papí," directed by Anne Fernandez; and "Taquito Patrol," directed by Thomas Pallier.

WHEN -- 8 p.m. today

WHERE -- Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville.

COST -- $15 plus fees

INFO -- waltonartscenter.org

BONUS -- Coming up in this series is Arkansas Filmmakers Showcase on March 11; Indie Films Artosphere on May 12; and a Pride Showcase on June 22.

"House" by Hannah Martinez will also screen as part of Indie Films Central and South America at 8 p.m. today at WAC. (Courtesy Photo)



"Sion Papi" will also screen tonight at WAC. (Courtesy Photo)

