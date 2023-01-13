Fayetteville Film Fest Showcase Focuses On Central and South America

FAQ
Indie Films:
Central and South America
WHAT -- The first event in the Walton Arts Center's Film Series curated by Fayetteville Film Fest, Indie Films Central and South America, will showcase: "House" by Hannah Martinez; "Grilled Queso," directed by Sergio Muñoz Ezquer; "Síon Papí," directed by Anne Fernandez; and "Taquito Patrol," directed by Thomas Pallier.
WHEN -- 8 p.m. today
WHERE -- Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville.
COST -- $15 plus fees
INFO -- waltonartscenter.org
BONUS -- Coming up in this series is Arkansas Filmmakers Showcase on March 11; Indie Films Artosphere on May 12; and a Pride Showcase on June 22.