Fayetteville Film Fest Showcase Focuses On Central and South America

by Monica Hooper | Today at 1:00 a.m.
"Grilled Queso," directed by Sergio Muñoz Ezquer, will screen tonight as part of Indie Films Central and South America at the Walton Arts Center. Tickets to these film showcases are available now for $15 plus applicable fees. This is the first event in the Walton Arts Center’s Film Series curated by Fayetteville Film Fest. (Courtesy Photo)

Indie Films:

Central and South America

WHAT -- The first event in the Walton Arts Center's Film Series curated by Fayetteville Film Fest, Indie Films Central and South America, will showcase: "House" by Hannah Martinez; "Grilled Queso," directed by Sergio Muñoz Ezquer; "Síon Papí," directed by Anne Fernandez; and "Taquito Patrol," directed by Thomas Pallier.

WHEN -- 8 p.m. today

WHERE -- Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville.

COST -- $15 plus fees

INFO -- waltonartscenter.org

BONUS -- Coming up in this series is Arkansas Filmmakers Showcase on March 11; Indie Films Artosphere on May 12; and a Pride Showcase on June 22.

  photo  "House" by Hannah Martinez will also screen as part of Indie Films Central and South America at 8 p.m. today at WAC. (Courtesy Photo)
  
  photo  "Sion Papi" will also screen tonight at WAC. (Courtesy Photo)
  
  photo  "Taquito Patrol" is also part of Indie Films Central and South America. (Courtesy Photo)
  

Print Headline: Indie Film Showcase Focuses On Central and South America

