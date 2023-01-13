FBI warns of stolen vehicles in southwest Arkansas being used in ATM thefts

The FBI is warning residents in Southwest Arkansas and Northeast Texas of an increase in vehicles being stolen and used to commit ATM thefts.

Since Jan. 1, 2020, there have been more than 50 instances of vehicles being stolen and used in ATM theft attempts throughout the region, said Connor Hagan, a spokesman for the FBI Little Rock office. In most of the incidents, pickup trucks were stolen.

The FBI encourages owners to remove the keys from their vehicle and lock the doors when they leave the vehicle.

Truck owners in Miller and Bowie counties should remain especially vigilant. Over 90% of trucks believed to be associated with these ATM thefts were stolen from those two counties in 2022, according to the FBI.

"We are asking community members and businesses to report any suspicious activity around ATMs during early-morning hours. Many of these thefts occur between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m.," Hagan said.

Anyone with information regarding ATM thefts in either Arkansas or Texas should contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

An attempted ATM theft in Texarkana, Ark., happened earlier this week.

Police were dispatched Tuesday to Cadence Bank, 2200 N. State Line Ave., after a caller reported seeing a black Dodge pickup with a chrome bumper back up to the ATM. The occupants of the truck attempted to break into the machine but were unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Detective Brian Tribble at 903-798-3154 or brian.tribble@txkusa.org.