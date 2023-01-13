Five disappointing films of 2022

Given that most years film critics would be thrilled to have a 10% return rate on the films they watch (as in, the percent of films that are truly extraordinary); alongside a counterpointing 10% that are truly execrable (that percentage can get a lot higher during the summer months), there still remain a great number of films that fall somewhere in between those poles.

Of those, the hardest to watch are the ones which we have reason to believe will be in the upper tier, but instead find to our dismay they are far less impressive than anticipated. I try to go into every film without expectation, taking each one on its own merits, but it's impossible not to be excited when a filmmaker one has very much enjoyed in the past has a new work on offer.

These are far from the worst films of 2022, but they are the ones that caused me to feel their lacking most keenly.

"Amsterdam": As with a number of these entries, we have wedded here a talented (if idiosyncratic to the point of abusive) director, David O. Russell, with a magnificent A-list cast -- including Christian Bale (remember that name!), Margot Robbie (ditto), John David Washington, Andrea Riseborough, Anya Taylor-Joy (ditto), Michael Shannon, Alessandro Nivola, Rami Malek, and freaking Robert De Niro (not to mention Taylor Swift) -- performing in a yarn, loosely based on notorious fact, that includes love, espionage, political uprisings and the value of friendship. What could go wrong?

Well, a great deal, it turns out, but not from lack of trying. Russell, who likes to fly by the seat of his pants on set (at least when he's wearing them), and jolt his actors out of their comfort zone by harassing and attacking them into giving honest performances, has often managed to cull interesting dynamics out of his offbeat style. When it works, in films such as "Flirting With Disaster" and "I Heart Huckabees," he crafts intriguing, comedic confections that feel different from any other director's work. When he fails, as he does here, the off-kilter aspect, combined with the enormous cast of recognizable faces, becomes a hash of poor construction and missing beats. It's like trying to make a souffle out of goat cheese and engine parts from a '79 Grand Cherokee.

"Babylon": Why, hello, it's Margot Robbie again! Through no fault of her own, this supremely charismatic and talented actress appears twice on this list, but it's mostly coincidence. That, and working with directors who want to amass enormous, star-studded casts for their sprawling, undisciplinednarratives.

Here, it's Damien Chazelle's turn to put together a sterling ensemble (including Robbie, Brad Pitt, Jean Smart, Olivia Wilde, Lukas Haas and Tobey Maguire), and set them in a well-meaning, but viciously overheated narrative concerning the dawn of the "talkie" film, in the age of the silents. It does have some sterling set pieces -- the opening bacchanalia, set in a producer's mansion out in the hills, is a fantastically choreographed orgy of music and image, a lusty paean to the sorts of wanton hedonism the conservatives are always accusing liberal Hollywood of committing -- but falters greatly when it attempts to draw Big Meaning out of it, beyond what "Singing in the Rain" got across in about half the screen time 70 years ago. The ending, which suddenly turns on a dime from decrying the amoral, self-serving early days of the industry, to draping it in sentimental glory anyway, hit like a damp sock on a moldy day.

"The Fabelmans": Lord knows I'm not the biggest Spielberg fan, generally speaking. With the exception of one masterpiece (the shark movie), and a few other excellent entries, his brand of hokum, no matter how wonderful his storytelling, often leaves me both cold and vaguely insulted. But after the hype this film received on its premiere night at the Toronto International Film Festival -- with virtually every critic in attendance swooning in the aisle (and on Twitter) -- I had higher hopes than I should have had going into it.

Alas, as I feared, the consummate American Director of Emotional Overkill saw fit to reframe his origin story as a kind of summation of his and his family's essential goodness: A toothless portrait of the director as a young man, seeing nothing but the best of intentions from his parents, even after his mother leaves his dad for his best friend, and using his burgeoning filmmaking skills to gain revenge against a high school bully who he runs afoul of early in the school year. There are certainly moments of captivating storytelling -- an early scene where he attempts to shoot a huge battle scene with his friends is fascinating; and the film closes with a special cameo that's a lot of fun -- but anyone hoping for a deeper reading into the man's psyche was pretty much out of luck. You would think the only real reason to make such a film would be to dig into the underlying emotional weights and tolls on the family as a whole, and the artist in particular, but Spielberg instead uses it as a chance to indulge a wish-fulfillment fantasia of how great everything was. A tremendous waste.

"The Northman": This one really hurt. I adore Robert Eggers' first film, "The Witch," one of my favorite films of the 2010's, and found his follow-up, "The Lighthouse" inventively creepy and atmospherically scintillating, so I thought his manner of meticulousness would translate perfectly for this Viking folk-tale, even with a large, studio-sized budget and big-name cast. Alas, the larger budget also came with less control (a conundrum many a brilliant director has encountered over the years), which made the film, even as earnest and well-intentioned as it was, feel bloated, meandering and less connected to the gestalt of ancient myth than Eggers' previous efforts. It's not a bad film by any means; behind a powerful performance from Alexander Skarsgard and Anya Taylor-Joy, it still carries significant heft, but we have come to expect far more from Eggers than he was able to produce here (a contention the director himself alluded to in interviews after its release). He isn't the first talented director to balk at the artistic restraints of a large studio budget, but one gets the sense he might be one of the few who returns back to his indie roots, going forward.

"Thor: Love and Thunder": At the risk of being disowned by my daughter, a unabashed MCU fanatic, I have to include Taika Waititi's less-than-dazzling follow-up to "Thor: Ragnarok," one of the more inventive and thematically successful films in the Marvel canon.

When the latter came out back in 2017, it felt like a breath of much needed fresh air in the Marvel universe. By focusing on star Chris Hemsworth's surprisingly on-point comedic chops, instead of the stultifying Shakespearean overtones of the previous Thor movies, Waititi created a fun spectacle that moved all the glacial MCU plot points forward, even as it made us laugh in giddy delight.

"Love and Thunder" by contrast felt pretty well played out, a band dutifully recording a new album that sounds a great deal like the one before it. By bringing back Natalie Portman -- in the form of a female Thor, one of Marvel's greatest comic book innovations of the 2010's -- you would think there would be enough juice to power this vehicle along, but aside from a handful of amusing bits (the screaming goats always got to me), and a couple of decent action set-tos, the film lacked the previous film's spark, and casting Christian Bale as a god-killer villain with tortured love in his soul felt as if from a different movie altogether. Along with "Dr. Strange and the Multitude of Madness," another MCU entry that felt overblown and under-delivering, Marvel hasn't had the best of cinematic years.