Five people arrested in Northwest Arkansas on various charges

Arrests

Arkansas State Police

• Lawrence Oyler, 55, of 21201 Center Road in Winslow, was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault and unlawful discharge of firearm from a vehicle. Oyler was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $75,000 bond.

• Robert Key, 37, of 1036 Tracey Lane in Pea Ridge, was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault. Key was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Carlos Ruiz, 63, of 907 Geneva St. in Rogers, was arrested Wednesday in connection with rape and sexual assault. Ruiz was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Siloam Springs

• John Herrera, 55, of 5325 N. Oak St. in Springdale, was arrested Wednesday in connection with internet stalking of a child. Herrera was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• Danny Stokes, 49, of Fayetteville, was arrested Wednesday in connection with forgery. Stokes was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.