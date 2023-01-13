Five people testify Thursday in Barnett’s Capitol riot trial

WASHINGTON -- Five people testified Thursday in the Capitol riot trial of Richard "Bigo" Barnett.

They included two police officers, a Secret Service agent, a hotel employee and the owner of a Little Rock company that manufactures stun guns.

Barnett, 62, of Gravette, faces eight charges in connection with the riot on Jan. 6, 2021. He got worldwide attention after posing for photos with his foot on a desk in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office suite.

Barnett faces enhanced charges for entering the Capitol with a dangerous or deadly weapon -- a stun gun that he bought at Bass Pro Shop in Rogers a week before the riot.

Jury selection began Monday in federal court in the District of Columbia. Witnesses began testifying on Tuesday afternoon.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, three people testified: Emily Berret, who was director of operations for Speaker Pelosi; Capt. Carneysha Mendoza of the U.S. Capitol Police; and Gerald Stutte of Fayetteville, who is the asset protection lead at the Bass Pro Shop in Rogers.

The first person to testify on Thursday was Zachary Wendel, an employee of the Hyatt House hotel on Wharf Street in Washington, where Barnett stayed on the night of Jan. 5, 2021.

Wendel said he closed the hotel bar early, after Barnett demonstrated the stun gun there for a group of men that night. In video from the bar, blue sparks can be seen coming from the end of the device as some of the men back away.

"I remember hearing a loud clicking nose coming from that direction," he said. "The gentleman had a walking stick with a Taser. He was showing it off, shooting it for people in the bar."

(The device wasn't a Taser. Tasers can be deployed from 25 feet away because the fire barbs with electric wires attached.)

The government played a video in court of Barnett at a roundabout 100 feet from the hotel. He yells, and then can be heard saying, "We the people, we own this mother f***er! This is our government! This is our district! You have been notified. Bring it on!"

Bradford L. Geyer, one of Barnett's attorneys, referred to his client as "howling at the moon" in the video.

Geyer asked Wendel if he called the police on Barnett, and he said no.

"Because howling at the moon is legal, correct?" said Geyer.

"Yes," said Wendel.

Billy Pennington of Little Rock is president of Personal Security Products Inc., the company that makes the Hike 'n Strike Hiking Staff that Barnett is accused of taking into the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and demonstrating at the Hyatt House the night before.

Pennington testified after Wendel on Thursday.

Pennington said the Hike 'n Strike can deliver 950,000 volts. He said that's not enough to kill a person. But a full blast for five seconds could immobilize a person for a period of time, according to the Hike 'n Strike's instructions.

Joseph D. McBride, one of Barnett's attorneys, asked Pennington a series of questions about scenarios in which the Hike 'n Strike might be used.

One of McBride's questions began: If a "buck naked" wrongdoer came at you and you "zap him on the butt" ...

"He would feel it for sure," said Pennington.

"But he wouldn't drop dead?" asked McBride.

"No," said Pennington.

He said the amperage was not "set to kill."

Pennington said the Hike 'n Strike is intended to be used while hiking, camping or walking.

"People say they use the device to ward off aggressive animals while walking their dogs," said Pennington.

He said it can be used on "mountain lions, coyotes, bears."

Under a cap on the handle, the Hike 'n Strike has "spike electrodes" that are long enough to penetrate an animal's fur, said Pennington.

In some photos and videos of Barnett in and around the Capitol, the cap was off the end of the stun device. In other photos, the cap was in place.

Pennington said his company makes a stun gun, but he described the Hike 'n Strike as a "stun device" because it's not shaped like a gun. He said it's a walking stick, flashlight and stun gun all in one.

Instructions that accompany the device when purchased show the outline of a human form with X's to indicate places on the body where the stun gun would be most effective, according to a presentation by federal prosecutors.

"Induces intense pain," according to the instructions.

"Real stun guns for real protection," according to the Hike 'n Strike packaging.

Based on court filings and testimony from previous hearings, investigators found packaging for the Hike 'n Strike at Barnett's residence, but the actual device he had on Jan. 6, 2021, hasn't been recovered.

Prosecutors showed photos and videos in court on Thursday in which the stun gun could be seen in Barnett's hand or on his belt inside and outside the Capitol.

They also brought a Hike 'n Strike to the courtroom, and Pennington showed the jury how it worked. He didn't, however, deploy the device in the courtroom, sending sparks from the handle as Barnett had apparently done at the Hyatt House.

Elizabeth Glavey, a Secret Service agent, testified Thursday about Vice President Mike Pence being in the Capitol as the riot was underway.

Two Metropolitan Police officers testified Thursday about encountering Barnett in the Capitol.

Sgt. Quenterra Carey said she instructed Barnett to leave the Capitol building after finding him wandering in and out of Pelosi's office suite. She said he walked away, then went back in to Pelosi's offices, filming with a cellphone the whole time.

"He was recording me and yelling, basically," said Carey. "I don't remember his exact words, but he was yelling something about communists."

Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Gordon played video in which Barnett can be heard saying to Carey, "Be a patriot. Don't be on the wrong side or you'll get hurt."

Carey said she doesn't remember him saying that.

In another video, Carey tells Barnett he needs to leave.

Barnett responds, "You need to get off communism is what you need to do. ... We are patriots."

Officer Terrence Craig with the Metropolitan Police Department said he encountered Barnett in the Capitol rotunda, where Barnett went after leaving Pelosi's offices.

"This is the rioter that was in my face making threats," Craig said when video was shown of Barnett next to him in the Capitol rotunda.

Based on previous testimony and court filings, Barnett was confronting officers in the rotunda because he left an American flag in Pelosi's office and he wanted it back.

Craig is scheduled to resume testifying this morning.

Gordon told the judge the government will probably rest its case on Tuesday, after the three-day weekend for Martin Luther King Jr.'s Birthday. The defense will then present its witnesses.

U.S. District Judge Christopher R. Cooper said the trial would continue until about 1 p.m. today before breaking for the weekend.

Barnett faces the following charges:

• 18:231(a)(3); Civil Disorder

• 18:1512(c)(2) and 2; Obstruction of an Official Proceeding and Aiding and Abetting

• 18:1752(a)(1) and (b)(1)(A); Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon

• 18:1752(a)(2) and (b)(1)(A); Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon

• 40:5104(e)(2)(C); Entering and Remaining in Certain Rooms in the Capitol Building

• 40:5104(e)(2)(D); Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building

• 40:5104(e)(2)(G); Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building

• 18:641; Theft of Government Property