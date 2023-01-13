FYI Calendar: Comic Con this weekend in Rogers, new exhibits open at Rogers Museum

Today

Mindfulness Flow Yoga -- With Kyndal Saverse, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

The KUAF Lunch Hour -- With Amos Cochran, noon, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Throw & Go Fridays -- A one-time pottery wheel session, 6 p.m., Arts on Main in Van Buren. $22. artsonmainvb.com.

Midnight Brew -- For those superstitious about Friday the 13th, 6 p.m.-midnight, Fort Smith Brewing Co. $50. fortsmithbrewing.com.

Saturday

Clay Handbuilding Class -- 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays for six weeks, The Clay Studio at Wishing Springs Gallery in Bella Vista. $202. 273-1798.

NWA Comic Con -- 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Jan. 14 & 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 15, Rogers Convention Center. $30 & up. nwacomiccon.com.

Meditation & Art -- 10:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $8. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"Wizard of Oz" -- A movie day with costumes, props, bubbles and themed crafts, 10:30 a.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Artist Demo -- With Allison Bailey, noon, Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

RAM Saturday -- Make-and-take art projects, noon-3 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

Gallery Conversation -- 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Volunteer Orientation -- 1:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Crafternoon -- Paper projects for adults, 2-4 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. Register at springdalelibrary.org.

Paint A Pot -- 3 p.m., Arts on Main in Van Buren. $27. artsonmainvb.com.

Recommitment Banquet -- Hosted by the NWA MLK Council, 6:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. $50 & up. 409-1139 or contactus@nwamlk.org.

"The Etiquette of Courtship" -- Themed tours of the turn-of-the-20th-century Hawkins House, through May 20, Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154 or rogershistoricalmuseum.org.

"From Portraits to Polaroids" -- A selection of photographs and cameras that illustrate the evolution of photography from formal portraits to candid Polaroids and instant photography, Collections Gallery, through July 8, Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154 or rogershistoricalmuseum.org.

Sunday

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Guided Tour -- "Fred Cousins: A Retrospective," 2 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

A Concert of Prayer -- Honoring Martin Luther King Jr., 5 p.m., St. James Missionary Baptist Church in Fort Smith. Free. Email Rachel.Putman@uafs.edu.

