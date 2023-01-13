Sections
FYI Calendar: Comic Con this weekend in Rogers, new exhibits open at Rogers Museum

by Becca Martin-Brown | Today at 1:00 a.m.
501st Legion members Jason McDonald (from left), Aramis McDonald, Kyle Good and Jordan Karleskint pose for a picture, Saturday, August 21, 2021 at the Rogers Public Library in Rogers. The Rogers Public Library hosted a back-to-school Sci-Fi day with various characters of the Star Wars Universe from the 501st legion. The Legion seeks to promote interest in star wars through the building and wearing of quality costumes at related events as well as contributions to the local community through costumed charity and volunteer work. "Star wars means a lot to different people. For us it's a call back to childhood," said Kyle Good, a member. "Everyone can connect to Star Wars at some level. Thats what brought us together." Check out nwaonline.com/210822Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)

Today

Mindfulness Flow Yoga -- With Kyndal Saverse, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

The KUAF Lunch Hour -- With Amos Cochran, noon, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Throw & Go Fridays -- A one-time pottery wheel session, 6 p.m., Arts on Main in Van Buren. $22. artsonmainvb.com.

Midnight Brew -- For those superstitious about Friday the 13th, 6 p.m.-midnight, Fort Smith Brewing Co. $50. fortsmithbrewing.com.

Saturday

Clay Handbuilding Class -- 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays for six weeks, The Clay Studio at Wishing Springs Gallery in Bella Vista. $202. 273-1798.

NWA Comic Con -- 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Jan. 14 & 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 15, Rogers Convention Center. $30 & up. nwacomiccon.com.

Meditation & Art -- 10:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $8. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"Wizard of Oz" -- A movie day with costumes, props, bubbles and themed crafts, 10:30 a.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Artist Demo -- With Allison Bailey, noon, Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

RAM Saturday -- Make-and-take art projects, noon-3 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

Gallery Conversation -- 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Volunteer Orientation -- 1:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Crafternoon -- Paper projects for adults, 2-4 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. Register at springdalelibrary.org.

Paint A Pot -- 3 p.m., Arts on Main in Van Buren. $27. artsonmainvb.com.

Recommitment Banquet -- Hosted by the NWA MLK Council, 6:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. $50 & up. 409-1139 or contactus@nwamlk.org.

"The Etiquette of Courtship" -- Themed tours of the turn-of-the-20th-century Hawkins House, through May 20, Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154 or rogershistoricalmuseum.org.

"From Portraits to Polaroids" -- A selection of photographs and cameras that illustrate the evolution of photography from formal portraits to candid Polaroids and instant photography, Collections Gallery, through July 8, Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154 or rogershistoricalmuseum.org.

Sunday

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Guided Tour -- "Fred Cousins: A Retrospective," 2 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

A Concert of Prayer -- Honoring Martin Luther King Jr., 5 p.m., St. James Missionary Baptist Church in Fort Smith. Free. Email Rachel.Putman@uafs.edu.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com

Print Headline: FYI: An Entertainment Calendar

