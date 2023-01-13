Garland County man sentenced to 20 years for arson





A Garland County man who set fire to an apartment where his girlfriend was spending the night after he assaulted her last year was sentenced to 20 years in prison Wednesday after a two-day trial in Garland County Circuit Court.

Andre Luther Cain, 54, who has remained in custody on a zero bond since his arrest on April 12, 2022, was sentenced to the maximum of 20 years on a felony count of arson, and six months in jail and a $1,000 fine on a misdemeanor count of third-degree domestic battery.

"I am very happy with the outcome," Deputy Prosecutor Brock Price, the lead prosecutor on the case, said Thursday of the guilty verdict and sentence.

"We were dealing with an individual that set fire to a building that had multiple people inside, so I felt it was appropriate for him to receive the maximum sentence, and 12 of his peers clearly felt the same way," he said.

"Much credit is due to the Hot Springs Fire Department for getting there so quickly and getting the fire extinguished before it resulted in more damage. If it weren't for their rapid response time, this could have been much worse," Price said.

Because the damages were less than $5,000, the maximum on the arson charge would have been 10 years, but Cain was prosecuted as a habitual offender, which increased the maximum to 20 years, Deputy Prosecutor Caitlin Bornhoft said. The jury, which spent a little over an hour before finding him guilty, only spent about 15 minutes deliberating before recommending the maximum sentence.

Cain had prior felony convictions for robbery in 1997 in Hot Spring County; second-degree forgery in 2004 in Pulaski County; and breaking or entering in 2010 in Garland County, classifying him as habitual.

Cain's "on again, off again" girlfriend that he had assaulted that night and the man whose apartment was set on fire both testified at the trial along with HSFD personnel, including Assistant Fire Marshal Carlton Scott, and Hot Springs police patrol officers and detectives who worked the case. Cain did not testify during either the guilt or sentencing phases of the trial, Bornhoft said.

On the night of April 11, Cain and his girlfriend, 40, had gone to an apartment building in the 300 block of Washington Street to see a friend, but the friend was not home, Bornhoft said. A neighbor of the friend, who was also acquainted with the couple, let them in to his apartment to wait and eventually offered to let them spend the night since both Cain and his girlfriend were homeless at that time.

Cain didn't want to stay and he and the girlfriend got into an argument and then he assaulted her, punching and choking her. The apartment resident ran out and got Cain off her and Cain left. Police were called to the scene and noted the victim had a contusion on her head consistent with being punched and bruising around her neck consistent with being choked, according to Cain's arrest affidavit.

Bornhoft noted police arrived on the scene about 10:45 p.m. and were there taking the battery report for 30 or 40 minutes and then left. Shortly after midnight, Cain returned to the apartment and knocked on the door and when the resident asked who it was, Cain indicated he was a police officer, prompting the man to open the door.

Cain wanted his girlfriend to leave with him and "after everything that happened earlier she kind of laughed" and refused to go with him, Bornhoft said, prompting Cain to say, "You think this is funny? I will show you," and shut the door. She noted he had his hands behind his back during the conversation and seconds later a fire started outside the apartment.

Scott later determined the fire had three points of origin, she said, including fires at the front door and the two main windows of the apartment. The only other exit point from the apartment was a small window in the bathroom partially blocked by an air conditioner, so the girlfriend and resident were effectively trapped inside.

Bornhoft said Cain, the girlfriend and the resident were all intoxicated at that point so Cain would have known "they didn't have their wits about them," only adding to the danger of the situation.

Price said Cain burned the apartment because he was "consumed with jealousy." Bornhoft noted that as a result of the fire the resident was evicted and was homeless for nine months afterward, only finding housing again about a month ago, so "it was pretty awful for him."

Police responded back to the scene when the fire started and saw Cain walking away from the area as they passed, Bornhoft said, noting they circled back to where he was and found a gas can only 20 feet from him which was all captured on the officers' body cameras.

Cain refused to allow police to swab his hands to check for gasoline, but she noted he "reeked" of gasoline both in the police car as he was being transported to the police department and later in the interview room while talking to detectives.

She said he gave two different stories about where he was when the battery and fire occurred and denied any involvement.

In addition to the arson and battery charges, Cain was also charged with a felony count of impersonating a police officer but that was withdrawn prior to the trial and they focused on the arson charge, Bornhoft said.

Cain had pleaded not guilty to the charges on June 20 and the charges were amended to include the habitual offender classification on July 14, which he also denied. The case was originally set for trial on Dec. 13 but was continued until Tuesday.