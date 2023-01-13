Garland opens probe of Biden files





WASHINGTON -- Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel Thursday to investigate how classified documents had ended up in President Joe Biden's private office and home, opening a new legal threat to the White House and providing ammunition to its Republican opponents.

Garland assigned Robert Hur, a veteran prosecutor who worked in the Trump administration, to examine "the possible unauthorized removal and retention of classified documents or other records discovered" at Biden's think tank in Washington and his residence in Wilmington, Del., according to an order signed by the attorney general.

The White House promised to fully cooperate while insisting that prosecutors would find only unintentional errors. People close to the situation said several Biden associates had already been interviewed. But the decision to open a full investigation put both the president and the attorney general in awkward positions at the same time another special counsel appointed by Garland considers whether to charge former President Donald Trump or his associates with mishandling sensitive documents and obstructing efforts to retrieve them.

The circumstances in the Biden and Trump cases are seen as markedly different. Trump resisted requests to return documents for months, even after being subpoenaed, while as far as is known, Biden's lawyers found the papers without being asked and turned them over promptly. But as a political matter, the new investigation will muddy the case against Trump, who is already using it to argue that he is being selectively persecuted by the administration of a president he plans to challenge in 2024.

Biden, who excoriated Trump for being "irresponsible" with national secrets, now has to answer for his own team's misplacement of sensitive papers. Moreover, his White House did not disclose to the public the discovery of the documents from his time as vice president for two months, waiting until after the November midterm elections, when it might have damaged Democrats.

And as a new timetable outlined by Garland on Thursday made clear, even then the White House did not fully reveal the extent of the situation in its original statement. That statement, released Monday, confirmed a media report about a first batch discovered at his think tank in November but made no mention of a second batch found at his Delaware home in December.

Only on Thursday, three days after that initial statement, did the White House confirm media reports about the second batch, which was discovered in the garage of Biden's home in Wilmington, and a final document found nearby Wednesday night.

When a reporter asked Biden at an unrelated event Thursday why classified documents were kept along with his prized Corvette, Biden replied: "My Corvette is in a locked garage. OK? So it's not like they're sitting out in the street.

"But as I said earlier this week," he added, "people know I take classified documents and classified material seriously. I also said we're cooperating fully and completely with the Justice Department's review."

"We have cooperated closely with the Justice Department throughout its review, and we will continue that cooperation with the special counsel," said Richard Sauber, a lawyer for the president. "We are confident that a thorough review will show that these documents were inadvertently misplaced, and the president and his lawyers acted promptly upon discovery of this mistake."

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the president had not been informed in advance of Garland's decision to appoint a special counsel. She declined to clarify what initially prompted the search, how long it progressed or why the White House did not inform the public earlier.

Biden, she said, "was kept informed throughout" but does not know what is in the documents. "The search is complete. He is confident in this process, and I will leave it there," she added.

Pressed on whether Biden could guarantee that additional classified documents would not turn up in a further search, Jean-Pierre said, "You should assume that it's been completed, yes."

But her account of the discovery of the original batch of documents appeared at odds with the Justice Department timetable. "We did this by the book, and what I mean by that is the moment that the lawyers discovered that the papers, the documents were there, they reached out to the archives, they reached out to the Department of Justice," she said.

In fact, according to the department, the White House informed the National Archives and Records Administration but not the Justice Department. The department learned about the documents only when notified by the National Archives. A person familiar with the Biden team's thinking, who requested anonymity to discuss sensitive legal matters, said the president's lawyers had contacted the National Archives with the understanding that it would inform other agencies that needed to know.

Once the Justice Department was brought in, the Biden team then dealt directly with prosecutors, including when the second batch and a final document were discovered. But it meant that the first batch was moved to the National Archives before the FBI could examine them where they were originally found.

PAST PRESIDENTS

While White House officials privately played down the importance of Hur's appointment, arguing that it would matter more in Washington political circles than in the rest of the nation, special prosecutor investigations have a way of distracting and even crippling a White House, especially if they spread beyond their original scope.

With the exception of President Barack Obama, every occupant of the Oval Office since Watergate has confronted a special prosecutor scrutinizing him or members of his staff, sometimes for relatively narrow matters but at other times for issues that have mushroomed into the threat of impeachment.

"An independent or special counsel investigation that touches on a White House can be significantly debilitating, especially if not isolated and managed," said W. Neil Eggleston, who helped defend President Bill Clinton and represented a top aide to President George W. Bush during such inquiries before becoming White House counsel to Obama.

In the Clinton White House, "responding to the investigation would occupy large parts of the day of the senior staff, the White House counsel's office and the communications group," Eggleston said. "There is limited bandwidth each day, and hours taken up by responding to an investigation are lost."

New House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, a California Republican, said of the latest news, "I think Congress has to investigate this."

"Here's an individual that sat on '60 Minutes' that was so concerned about President Trump's documents ... and now we find that this is a vice president keeping it for years out in the open in different locations."

Contradicting several fellow Republicans, however, he said, "We don't think there needs to be a special prosecutor."

The decision to select a special counsel to look into the handling of the documents comes at an extraordinary moment for Garland, who in November tapped Jack Smith, a former war crimes and public corruption prosecutor, to lead the investigations into Trump's mishandling of government documents as well as his actions related to the Capitol attack on Jan. 6, 2021.

"This appointment underscores for the public the department's commitment to both independence and accountability in particularly sensitive matters, and to making decisions indisputably guided only by the facts and the law," Garland said.

The appointment of Hur on Thursday was intended to insulate the Justice Department from accusations of partisanship at a time when the new Republican majority in the House has embarked on an aggressive and open-ended investigation into what it claims is the Biden administration's use of government power against Republicans.

Under Garland's order, Hur is authorized to prosecute any crimes arising from the inquiry or to refer matters for prosecution by federal attorneys in other jurisdictions.

Hur, in a statement, said: "I will conduct the assigned investigation with fair, impartial and dispassionate judgment. I intend to follow the facts swiftly and thoroughly, without fear or favor and will honor the trust placed in me to perform this service."

Hur, a partner at the white-collar law firm Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, worked as an assistant federal prosecutor in Maryland from 2007 to 2014, then served in the deputy attorney general's office in 2017 and 2018 during the Trump administration before being appointed U.S. attorney for Maryland, a position he left when Biden took office.

DISCOVERY TIMELINE

In his statement Thursday, Garland filled in some, if not all, of the gaps in the public timeline surrounding the discovery of the documents in Biden's home and office.

Biden's lawyers discovered the first batch of classified papers, said to include briefing materials on foreign governments from his time as vice president, on Nov. 2, six days before the midterm elections, as they were closing down his office at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement in Washington.

They alerted the National Archives, which retrieved them the next morning. National Archives officials then informed the Justice Department on Nov. 4. The FBI began an assessment of the situation Nov. 9. On Nov. 14, Garland assigned John Lausch, the U.S. attorney in Chicago and a Trump appointee, to conduct a preliminary review to determine whether a special counsel was merited.

But the Biden team waited several weeks before coming to the conclusion, as Lausch's review proceeded, that it should make sure there were no more surprises and conduct a search of other Biden properties. On Dec. 20, the team found the second batch in Biden's garage in Wilmington and notified Lausch. No classified papers were found at the president's vacation home in Rehoboth Beach, Del.

Lausch, who stood next to Garland on Thursday, told the attorney general Jan. 5 that a special counsel was warranted, but the Chicago prosecutor declined to take the role himself because he plans to leave for the private sector early this year.

Four days later, the White House issued its public statement confirming the discovery of the original batch of documents in response to a CBS News report. On Wednesday night, as they completed their search, the Biden lawyers made a third discovery as they found one more single-page classified document in a room adjacent to the garage in Wilmington and notified the Justice Department. After media reports, the White House acknowledged publicly Thursday that Biden's aides had found the additional documents.

A person familiar with the Biden team's thinking said the lawyers did not want to announce what had happened until all the facts had been gathered. They were leery of offending Justice Department officials by going public prematurely and looking like they were litigating in the media, hoping that Lausch would conclude that no special counsel was needed.

Veteran law enforcement officials, however, said the Biden team raised questions by how it had acted after finding the first set of documents in November, particularly by notifying the National Archives but not the Justice Department or FBI, which are obligated to enforce laws related to the handling of national secrets.

Chuck Rosenberg, a former senior FBI official, said bringing in the bureau at the beginning would have been wiser. "It is always better for the FBI to know sooner, rather than later," he said. "These types of investigations tend not to get better with age."

Information for this article was contributed by Glenn Thrush, Peter Baker and Charlie Savage of The New York Times and by Zeke Miller, Eric Tucker, Nomaan Merchant and Kevin Freking of The Associated Press.





President Joe Biden arrives to speak about the economy Thursday on the White House grounds. Asked why classified documents were kept along with his prized Corvette, Biden replied: “My Corvette is in a locked garage. OK? So it’s not like they’re sitting out in the street.” (AP/Andrew Harnik)







White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Thursday that President Joe Biden had not been informed in advance of the decision to appoint a special counsel. (AP/Evan Vucci)







U.S. Attorney Robert Hur arrives at U.S. District Court in Baltimore, Nov. 21, 2019. Robert Hur, the former Trump-appointed U.S. attorney in Maryland, will lead the investigation, taking over from the top Justice Department prosecutor in Chicago, John Lausch, who was earlier assigned by the department to investigate the matter and who recommended to Garland last week that a special counsel be appointed. Hur is to begin his work soon. (AP Photo/Steve Ruark, File)





