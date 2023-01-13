Get to know: Pitcher commit Hunter Dietz

One of the nation’s top left-handed pitchers, Hunter Dietz recently committed to Arkansas and added to an already strong recruiting class.

Dietz, 6-6, 230 pounds, of Trinity (Fla.) Calvary Christian, chose Arkansas over Ole Miss while being recruited by about 20 other programs.

Perfect Game rates him the No. 5 left-handed pitcher and No. 51 overall prospect in the nation in the 2023 class. Dietz is rated the No. 2 left-handed pitcher and No. 10 overall recruit in Florida.

Thirteen of the Razorbacks' 20 commitments are in Perfect Game’s top 100 compared to seven for Vanderbilt and UCLA, whose classes come in at No. 2 and No. 3 nationally.

Coach Dave Van Horn is: A really good coach who cares

If I couldn't play baseball, I would want to star in: Football

Best baseball moment: Cooperstown

My mom is always on me to: Take clothes to the laundry

Must-watch TV: Outer Banks

Love or hate rollercoasters: 50/50 – don’t like or dislike

My two pet peeves are: People chewing with mouth open and gross things

My hidden talent is: Ping Pong

Your favorite fast-food chain and why: Chick-fil-A. Their chicken minis are really good.

If you could only eat one meal for the rest of your life, what would it be: Ribeye steak with a side of sweet potatoes and green beans

I will never ever eat: Stuffing

Favorite junk food: Chick-fil-A

My favorite sweet-tooth craving is: Gummy bears

Strangest thing I’ve ever eaten: Olives

Who is your all-time celebrity crush: Don’t really have one

If you could live anywhere, where would that be: On the beach

I’m terrified of: Cockroaches

Most unusual place you’ve fallen asleep: On top of a shopping cart while driving it

Love or hate horror movies, and why: Hate. They're really scary.

Cat or dog person, and why: Dog. I have one.

Do you think aliens exist: Probably

I get emotional when: Something sad happens

Which do you prefer – Twitter, Snapchat, Instagram or TikTok: Snapchat and TikTok

Best advice I’ve received: Little things matter

Role model, and why: My dad. I model myself after his leadership and hard work.

Three words to describe me: Funny, nonchalant, calm