Home Movies

"Mars One" (not rated, 1 hour, 55 minutes, Netflix) This affable if predictable film festival favorite, which debuted at Sundance in 2022 and was awarded the Grand Jury Prize for Outstanding International Narrative Feature at Outfest Los Angeles, follows a lower middle-class Black family in Brazil trying to deal with their proximity to wealth and to make sense of their lives in the wake of the election of a far-right extremist president. With Rejane Faria, Carlos Francisco, Camilla Damiao, Cicero Lucas; directed by Gabriel Martins. In Portuguese with subtitles.

"The Drop" (not rated, 1 hour, 32 minutes, Hulu) A sharply observed and cringey comedic satire of modern intimacy concerns a happily married couple on a trip to a tropical island for a wedding, where their good times quickly dissolve into purgatory when the wife accidentally drops her friend's baby in front of all their friends. With Anna Konkle, Jermaine Fowler, Jillian Bell, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Robin Thede, Susan Sullivan, Aparna Nancherla; directed by Sarah Adina Smith.

"On the Trail of Bigfoot: Last Frontier" (not rated, 1 hour, 26 minutes, on iTunes, Amazon Prime Video, Vudu starting Jan. 17) This docudrama, shot over several months in the Alaskan wilderness, strives to satisfy the insatiable appetites of those who find the idea of Bigfoot irresistible by providing interviews with locals (especially Indigenous people), images of footprints, and audio recordings that purport to be evidence of the existence of Sasquatch. Directed by Seth Breedlove.

"Detective Knight: Redemption" (R, 1 hour, 37 minutes, DVD and Blu-ray Jan. 17) In this second film of a mediocre action trilogy, Detective James Knight (Bruce Willis), who's in custody in New York, gets stuck in the middle of a jailbreak led by the brutal Christmas Bomber, whose Santa Claus disciples are terrorizing the city. With Lochlyn Munro, Corey Large; co-written and directed by Edward Drake.

"The Seven Faces of Jane" (not rated, 1 hour, 33 minutes, On Demand) This unstructured multiple-director production, which screened at last year's Bentonville Film Festival, concerns Jane (Gillian Jacobs) who drops her daughter off at camp and drives away from her dull life into an adventurous, sometimes surreal odyssey on the road. Each filmmaker operates off the story's initial premise, with genre, tone, pace, additional characters, and other narrative details at their own discretion, and no knowledge of what the other filmmakers are doing. With Joel McHale, Anthony Skordi, Sybil Azur; along with Jacobs, directors are Gia Coppola, Boma Iluma, Ryan Heffington, Xan Cassavetes, Julian Acosta, Ken Jeong and Alex Takacs. Producer is Roman Coppola.