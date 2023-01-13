Hoosiers outlast Terrapins in Top Ten battle

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Sydney Parrish scored 18 points and No. 6 Indiana's defense stifled No. 9 Maryland in a 68-61 win Thursday.

Maryland guard Diamond Miller led a late fourth-quarter charge, scoring 12 of her 19 points in the fourth quarter as the Terrapins (13-4, 4-2) closed an eight-point deficit.

But after Miller's layup tied the game at 50, Indiana (15-1, 4-1) responded with four different players scoring in a 9-0 run that put the game away.

Maryland shot 37% from the floor and 6 for 18 from beyond the arc, while Indiana shot 51% and 6 for 15 from three-point range.

Indiana outscored Maryland 16-7 in the second quarter alone, in part due to a 9-0 run midway through that started with a Parrish three-pointer. Maryland missed five shots and two free throws in that quarter, shooting 27% from the floor and scoring just 7 points for a season-low.

Grace Berger scored 11 points and added 8 assists in her first game back at Assembly Hall after missing time due to a knee injury she suffered in November.

NO. 1 SOUTH CAROLINA 95,

KENTUCKY 66

LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Aliyah Boston had 21 points and 11 rebounds, Zia Cooke scored 10 of her 20 points during a 16-0 second-quarter rally and South Carolina pulled away in the fourth quarter to rout Kentucky.

Kentucky's 14-1 run provided a 31-21 lead midway through the second quarter but South Carolina (17-0, 5-0) quickly seized momentum and led 37-33 at the break. The Gamecocks maintained a small cushion after three quarters before going 13 of 17 from the floor in the fourth to pull away.

Maddie Scherr scored a career-high 25 points for the Wildcats (8-9, 0-4)

NO. 5 LSU 77, MISSOURI 57

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Alexis Morris hit five three-pointers and scored 24 points, Angel Reese overcame early foul trouble to score 20 points with 12 rebounds, and LSU weathered a second-half lull for a win over Missouri.

Jasmine Carson also had 12 points for LSU (17-0, 5-0), which extended the best start in school history.

Lauren Hansen scored 22 points to lead Missouri (14-4, 3-2).

NO. 7 NOTRE DAME 86,

WAKE FOREST 47

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Maddy Westbeld matched her career-high with 25 points and No. 7 Notre Dame bounced back from its worst offensive game of the season with a win over Wake Forest.

Westbeld led the way by making 10 of 15 shots, the 10 field goals a career best, almost two years to the day she had 25 points against the Demon Deacons.

Oliva Miles had 13 points for the Fighting Irish (13-2, 4-1), who were coming off a 60-50 loss at North Carolina when they shot 28%.

Elise Williams scored 13 points for Wake Forest (11-7, 2-5).

FLORIDA STATE 91,

NO. 11 N.C. STATE 72

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Freshman sensation Ta'Niya Latson set a school record with 31 points on 13-of-16 shooting in Florida State's big win over N.C. State.

Latson reached 30 points for the sixth time this season, a Seminoles record. Sara Bejedi added 21 points for Florida State (16-3, 5-1) and Makayla Timpson had 14 points and 10 rebounds.

NO. 13 VIRGINIA TECH 81,

LOUISVILLE 79

BLACKSBURG, Va. -- Taylor Soule scored 24 points, Elizabeth Kitley had 20 points and 13 rebounds and Virginia Tech beat Louisville in a game that featured 17 ties and 13 lead changes.

Morgan Jones completed a three-point play with 2:58 left to give Louisville a four-point lead but the Cardinals only made one more field goal the rest of the way.

Kayana Traylor finished with 17 points and Georgia Amoore added 13 points and eight assists for Virginia Tech (14-3, 9-1).

Hailey Van Lith scored 29 points, and Jones had 19 points and nine rebounds for Louisville (13-6, 5-3).

NO. 16 DUKE 66,

CLEMSON 56

DURHAM, N.C. -- Celeste Taylor scored 19 points and Duke beat Clemson for its 10th consecutive win.

Duke pulled away on a 16-6 run between the third and fourth quarters, during which Elizabeth Balogun made a pair of three-pointers and Taylor scored four points during the stretch.

Shayeann Day-Wilson added 12 points and Vanessa de Jesus 11 for Duke (15-1, 5-0).

Amari Robinson scored 10 of her 16 points in the second half to lead Clemson (11-7, 2-4).

NO. 22 NORTH CAROLINA 70,

VIRGINIA 59

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -- Kennedy Todd-Williams and Deja Kelly each scored 21 points and No. 22 North Carolina dominated the fourth quarter in beating Virginia.

Virginia built a 57-48 lead with 6:46 to play but only made one more field goal the rest of the way as North Carolina had a scoring run of 13-0 before closing the game on a 9-0 run.

Alyssa Ustby had 15 points, 7 rebounds, 4 steals and 3 blocks for North Carolina (11-5, 2-3).

TOP 25 MEN

NO. 8 GONZAGA 75, BRIGHAM YOUNG 74

PROVO, Utah -- Julian Strawther hit a go-ahead three-pointer with 9.8 seconds left to lift No. 8 Gonzaga to a victory over Brigham Young.

Drew Timme had 19 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Bulldogs. Anton Watson added 18 points and Strawther finished with 11 -- including the game-winner.

Gonzaga (15-3, 4-0 WCC) overcame 34.5% shooting in the second half to rally for the win.

Spencer Johnson scored 18 points to lead BYU (13-7, 3-2). Gideon George and Jaxon Robinson chipped in 17 points apiece for the Cougars. Johnson, George, and Robinson combined to make 12 three-pointers.