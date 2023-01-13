High school basketball

THURSDAY’S ROUNDUPS

BOYS

DARDANELLE 62, SUBIACO ACADEMY 33 Braden Tanner finished with 21 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists to boost Dardanelle (19-3, 9-0 4A-4) to its ninth conference win. Chase Jordan had 14 points and 10 rebounds, and Rod Chaten Jr. added 10 points for the Sand Lizards.

EPISCOPAL COLLEGIATE 83, LISA ACADEMY NORTH 64 Kellen Robinson attacked the interior throughout the game, scoring a career-high 61 points as Episcopal Collegiate (13-5, 4-1 3A-6) knocked off LISA Academy North (16-3, 3-2). Grant Gary added eight points in the victory for the Wildcats.

MARIANNA 69, CARLISLE 34 Jamarie Anthony and Nijhel Collins each scored 12 points to help deliver a win for Marianna (12-5, 7-0 2A-6). Laquincy Allen added 10 points for the Trojans.

GIRLS

BROOKLAND 54, TRUMANN 26 Stella Parker ended with 14 points in a rout for Brookland (14-6, 7-1 4A-4). Evan Polsgrove added 12 points for the Lady Bearcats.

EPISCOPAL COLLEGIATE 65, LISA ACADEMY NORTH 13 Riley Brady had 20 points as Episcopal Collegiate (15-2, 5-0 3A-6) won its eighth in a row. Cydney Sanders scored 14 points, and Laney Marsh had 13 points for the Lady Wildcats.

FLIPPIN 67, KINGSTON 45 Ella Alexander had 21 points and seven rebounds for Flippin (15-7), which won for the fourth time in 2023. Ally Hodges added 15 points and five rebounds for the Lady Bobcats. Jaidyn Head scored 18 points for Kingston (16-9).

Thursday's scores

Boys

4A-4

3A-3

Manila 59, Rivercrest 44

3A-6

2A-5

England 83, Conway Christian 59

2A-6

1A-E

Deer 60, Mount Judea 52

1A-4

Nemo Vista 65, Ark. School for the Deaf 30

Nonconference

Bradley 70, Spring Hill 36

Camden Harmony Grove 58, Gurdon 28

Nevada 47, Lafayette County 43

Girls

4A-3

Southside Batesville 42, Highland 37

3A-3

Corning 47, Harrisburg 19

3A-6

2A-3

Marmaduke 55, Riverside 51

1A-4

Nemo Vista 68, Ark. School for the Deaf 12

1A-7

Bradley 52, Spring Hill 24

Taylor 52, Blevins 29

Nonconference

Caddo Hills 40, Western Yell County 36

Emerson 61, Lafayette County 60

Flippin 67, Kingston 45

Gurdon 44, Camden Harmony Grove 35

TODAY'S GAMES

Subject to change

6A-CENTRAL

Bryant at Little Rock Southwest

Little Rock Central at Cabot

North Little Rock at Jonesboro

6A-WEST

Fort Smith Southside at Fort Smith Northside

Bentonville West at Rogers

Rogers Heritage at Bentonville

Springdale Har-Ber at Fayetteville

5A-CENTRAL

Beebe at eStem

Little Rock Catholic/Mount St. Mary at Little Rock Parkview

Little Rock Christian at Sylvan Hills#

Maumelle at Jacksonville

5A-EAST

Batesville at Paragould

Nettleton at West Memphis

Searcy at Marion

Valley View at Greene Co. Tech

5A-SOUTH

Hot Springs at Texarkana

Hot Springs Lakeside at El Dorado

Lake Hamilton at Benton

Sheridan at White Hall

5A-WEST

Harrison at Greenwood

Russellville at Alma

Siloam Springs at Greenbrier

Van Buren at Mountain Home

4A-1

Gentry at Farmington

Gravette at Prairie Grove

Pea Ridge at Berryville

Shiloh Christian at Huntsville

4A-3

Brookland at Trumann*

Forrest City at Wynne*

Highland at Southside Batesville*

Jonesboro Westside at Pocahontas*

4A-4

Mena at Fountain Lake

Morrilton at Pottsville

Waldron at Clarksville

4A-5

Clinton at Heber Springs

Joe T. Robinson at Bauxite

Little Rock Christian at Pulaski Academy*

Little Rock Hall at LISA Academy West

4A-7

Ashdown at Camden Fairview

De Queen at Nashville

Hope at Arkadelphia

Malvern at Magnolia

4A-8

Crossett at Mills

Hamburg at Stuttgart

Warren at Star City

Watson Chapel at Monticello

3A-1

Elkins at Green Forest

Flippin at West Fork

Valley Springs at Bergman

3A-2

Cave City at Tuckerman

Melbourne at Mountain View

Newport at Walnut Ridge

Salem at Hoxie

3A-3

Harrisburg at Corning*

Piggott at Gosnell*

Rivercrest at Osceola*

3A-4

Cedarville at Hackett

Charleston at Paris

Danville at Booneville

Two Rivers at Cossatot River

3A-5

Baptist Prep at Maumelle Charter

Dover at Atkins

Lamar at Central Ark. Christian

Perryville at Mayflower

3A-6

Bald Knob at Rose Bud

Episcopal Collegiate at Harding Academy

Helena-West Helena at Riverview

Pangburn at LISA Academy North

3A-7

Fouke at Jessieville

Genoa Central at Centerpoint

Glen Rose at Benton Harmony Grove

3A-8

Dollarway at DeWitt

Lake Village at Drew Central

McGehee at Dumas

Smackover at Camden Harmony Grove

2A-1

Cotter at Haas Hall Rogers

Haas Hall Bentonville at Eureka Springs

Life Way Christian at Ozark Mountain

Yellville-Summit at Greenland

2A-2

Marshall at Izard County

Mount Vernon-Enola at White Co. Central

Quitman at Cedar Ridge

Sloan-Hendrix at South Side Bee Branch

2A-3

Buffalo Island Central at Bay

Earle at Rector

East Poinsett County at Cross County

Riverside at Marmaduke

2A-4

Hector at Mountainburg

Johnson Co. Westside at Mansfield

Magazine at Future School

Western Yell County at Lavaca

2A-5

Bigelow at Mountain Pine

Conway Christian at Poyen

England at Cutter-Morning Star

Jacksonville Lighthouse at Conway St. Joseph

2A-6

Barton at Hazen

Carlisle at Marianna

McCrory at Palestine-Wheatley

2A-7

Dierks at Foreman

Murfreesboro at Acorn

Spring Hill at Magnet Cove

2A-8

Junction City at Fordyce

Ouachita at Gurdon

Woodlawn at Parkers Chapel

1A-1E

Jasper at Oark

Kingston at Omaha

Lead Hill at Alpena

1A-1W

Founders Classical at Decatur

Mulberry at County Line

The New School at Ozark Catholic

1A-2

Calico Rock at West Side Greers Ferry

Viola at Rural Special

1A-3

Hillcrest at Armorel

Mammoth Spring at KIPP Blytheville

Ridgefield Christian at Crowley's Ridge

1A-4

Guy-Perkins at Wonderview

Sacred Heart at Scranton

1A-5

Marvell at Clarendon

Midland at Brinkley

Scott Charter at Bradford

1A-7

Bradley at Oden

Mineral Springs at Lafayette County

1A-8

Dermott at Nevada

Emerson at Friendship Aspire

Hermitage at Bearden

Strong at Hampton

Nonconference

Augusta at Abundant Life

Gosnell at Southland, Mo.#

Lincoln at Thaden

Mount Ida at Saline Co. Home School

*Boys only

#Girls only