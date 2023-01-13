High school basketball

THURSDAY’S ROUNDUPS
BOYS
DARDANELLE 62, SUBIACO ACADEMY 33 Braden Tanner finished with 21 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists to boost Dardanelle (19-3, 9-0 4A-4) to its ninth conference win. Chase Jordan had 14 points and 10 rebounds, and Rod Chaten Jr. added 10 points for the Sand Lizards.
EPISCOPAL COLLEGIATE 83, LISA ACADEMY NORTH 64 Kellen Robinson attacked the interior throughout the game, scoring a career-high 61 points as Episcopal Collegiate (13-5, 4-1 3A-6) knocked off LISA Academy North (16-3, 3-2). Grant Gary added eight points in the victory for the Wildcats.
MARIANNA 69, CARLISLE 34 Jamarie Anthony and Nijhel Collins each scored 12 points to help deliver a win for Marianna (12-5, 7-0 2A-6). Laquincy Allen added 10 points for the Trojans.
GIRLS
BROOKLAND 54, TRUMANN 26 Stella Parker ended with 14 points in a rout for Brookland (14-6, 7-1 4A-4). Evan Polsgrove added 12 points for the Lady Bearcats.
EPISCOPAL COLLEGIATE 65, LISA ACADEMY NORTH 13 Riley Brady had 20 points as Episcopal Collegiate (15-2, 5-0 3A-6) won its eighth in a row. Cydney Sanders scored 14 points, and Laney Marsh had 13 points for the Lady Wildcats.
FLIPPIN 67, KINGSTON 45 Ella Alexander had 21 points and seven rebounds for Flippin (15-7), which won for the fourth time in 2023. Ally Hodges added 15 points and five rebounds for the Lady Bobcats. Jaidyn Head scored 18 points for Kingston (16-9).
Thursday's scores
Boys
4A-4
3A-3
Manila 59, Rivercrest 44
3A-6
2A-5
England 83, Conway Christian 59
2A-6
1A-E
Deer 60, Mount Judea 52
1A-4
Nemo Vista 65, Ark. School for the Deaf 30
Nonconference
Bradley 70, Spring Hill 36
Camden Harmony Grove 58, Gurdon 28
Nevada 47, Lafayette County 43
Girls
4A-3
Southside Batesville 42, Highland 37
3A-3
Corning 47, Harrisburg 19
3A-6
2A-3
Marmaduke 55, Riverside 51
1A-4
Nemo Vista 68, Ark. School for the Deaf 12
1A-7
Bradley 52, Spring Hill 24
Taylor 52, Blevins 29
Nonconference
Caddo Hills 40, Western Yell County 36
Emerson 61, Lafayette County 60
Gurdon 44, Camden Harmony Grove 35
TODAY'S GAMES
Subject to change
6A-CENTRAL
Bryant at Little Rock Southwest
Little Rock Central at Cabot
North Little Rock at Jonesboro
6A-WEST
Fort Smith Southside at Fort Smith Northside
Bentonville West at Rogers
Rogers Heritage at Bentonville
Springdale Har-Ber at Fayetteville
5A-CENTRAL
Beebe at eStem
Little Rock Catholic/Mount St. Mary at Little Rock Parkview
Little Rock Christian at Sylvan Hills#
Maumelle at Jacksonville
5A-EAST
Batesville at Paragould
Nettleton at West Memphis
Searcy at Marion
Valley View at Greene Co. Tech
5A-SOUTH
Hot Springs at Texarkana
Hot Springs Lakeside at El Dorado
Lake Hamilton at Benton
Sheridan at White Hall
5A-WEST
Harrison at Greenwood
Russellville at Alma
Siloam Springs at Greenbrier
Van Buren at Mountain Home
4A-1
Gentry at Farmington
Gravette at Prairie Grove
Pea Ridge at Berryville
Shiloh Christian at Huntsville
4A-3
Brookland at Trumann*
Forrest City at Wynne*
Highland at Southside Batesville*
Jonesboro Westside at Pocahontas*
4A-4
Mena at Fountain Lake
Morrilton at Pottsville
Waldron at Clarksville
4A-5
Clinton at Heber Springs
Joe T. Robinson at Bauxite
Little Rock Christian at Pulaski Academy*
Little Rock Hall at LISA Academy West
4A-7
Ashdown at Camden Fairview
De Queen at Nashville
Hope at Arkadelphia
Malvern at Magnolia
4A-8
Crossett at Mills
Hamburg at Stuttgart
Warren at Star City
Watson Chapel at Monticello
3A-1
Elkins at Green Forest
Flippin at West Fork
Valley Springs at Bergman
3A-2
Cave City at Tuckerman
Melbourne at Mountain View
Newport at Walnut Ridge
Salem at Hoxie
3A-3
Harrisburg at Corning*
Piggott at Gosnell*
Rivercrest at Osceola*
3A-4
Cedarville at Hackett
Charleston at Paris
Danville at Booneville
Two Rivers at Cossatot River
3A-5
Baptist Prep at Maumelle Charter
Dover at Atkins
Lamar at Central Ark. Christian
Perryville at Mayflower
3A-6
Bald Knob at Rose Bud
Episcopal Collegiate at Harding Academy
Helena-West Helena at Riverview
Pangburn at LISA Academy North
3A-7
Fouke at Jessieville
Genoa Central at Centerpoint
Glen Rose at Benton Harmony Grove
3A-8
Dollarway at DeWitt
Lake Village at Drew Central
McGehee at Dumas
Smackover at Camden Harmony Grove
2A-1
Cotter at Haas Hall Rogers
Haas Hall Bentonville at Eureka Springs
Life Way Christian at Ozark Mountain
Yellville-Summit at Greenland
2A-2
Marshall at Izard County
Mount Vernon-Enola at White Co. Central
Quitman at Cedar Ridge
Sloan-Hendrix at South Side Bee Branch
2A-3
Buffalo Island Central at Bay
Earle at Rector
East Poinsett County at Cross County
Riverside at Marmaduke
2A-4
Hector at Mountainburg
Johnson Co. Westside at Mansfield
Magazine at Future School
Western Yell County at Lavaca
2A-5
Bigelow at Mountain Pine
Conway Christian at Poyen
England at Cutter-Morning Star
Jacksonville Lighthouse at Conway St. Joseph
2A-6
Barton at Hazen
Carlisle at Marianna
McCrory at Palestine-Wheatley
2A-7
Dierks at Foreman
Murfreesboro at Acorn
Spring Hill at Magnet Cove
2A-8
Junction City at Fordyce
Ouachita at Gurdon
Woodlawn at Parkers Chapel
1A-1E
Jasper at Oark
Kingston at Omaha
Lead Hill at Alpena
1A-1W
Founders Classical at Decatur
Mulberry at County Line
The New School at Ozark Catholic
1A-2
Calico Rock at West Side Greers Ferry
Viola at Rural Special
1A-3
Hillcrest at Armorel
Mammoth Spring at KIPP Blytheville
Ridgefield Christian at Crowley's Ridge
1A-4
Guy-Perkins at Wonderview
Sacred Heart at Scranton
1A-5
Marvell at Clarendon
Midland at Brinkley
Scott Charter at Bradford
1A-7
Bradley at Oden
Mineral Springs at Lafayette County
1A-8
Dermott at Nevada
Emerson at Friendship Aspire
Hermitage at Bearden
Strong at Hampton
Nonconference
Augusta at Abundant Life
Gosnell at Southland, Mo.#
Lincoln at Thaden
Mount Ida at Saline Co. Home School
*Boys only
#Girls only
[
]