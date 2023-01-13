Sections
Illinois officials say Fort Smith couple dead after murder-suicide incident

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 2:42 p.m.
Police lights

KANKAKEE, Ill. -- A Fort Smith couple are dead after what officials believe to be a murder-suicide, according to the Illinois State Patrol and the Kankakee (Ill.) County Coroner's Office.

The coroner's office and state police investigated an incident on Interstate 57 on Wednesday they determined was a murder-suicide through autopsy findings.

Officials were dispatched to the scene of an accident involving a commercial motor vehicle near the 303-mile marker in Otto Township at 1:29 p.m. Wednesday, according to a news release from the coroner's office.

State police found the vehicle in the center median and determined it had been heading south.

State police said in a release officers found Michael J. Hendrickson, 40, of Fort Smith inside. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:54 p.m. by the coroner's office. Tiffany C. Hendrickson, 34, also of Fort Smith and Michael Hendrickson's wife, was the driver and was taken to Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee with a gunshot wound.

She was pronounced dead in the emergency department at the hospital.

The coroner's office told the Daily Journal in Kankakee preliminary autopsy findings show Michael Hendrickson died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head and Tiffany Hendrickson died of a gunshot wound to the head.

The final cause and manner of death will be determined after toxicology testing, according to the coroner's office.

