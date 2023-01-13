• Jill Zelmanovits of Girl Guides of Canada said members chose "Embers" over "Comets" as the organization renamed its Brownies branch because that name "makes some girls feel like they don't belong."

• Mohammed Reza Mesmarian, a Colorado dentist accused of setting a fire that damaged a transformer at a solar power array outside Las Vegas, told investigators "I burned it" to send a message supporting clean energy and denied it was sabotage, police said.

• Brian Kemp pledged a low-drama conservative agenda after being sworn in for a second term as governor of Georgia, calling for $2,000 raises for state and university employees and public school teachers and job growth focused on manufacturing electric vehicles.

• Jason Schofield, who resigned his post as an election commissioner in upstate New York, awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to fraudulently using voters' personal information to apply for a dozen absentee ballots.

• Henry McMaster of South Carolina, at 75 the third-oldest governor, touted the state's economic growth and pledged educational advancement and environmental conservation in his inaugural address, saying "this is our moment to act" to preserve and protect the state's history and environment.

• Albert Turner Jr., the son of Alabama civil-rights activists, called the accusations nothing more than "political theater" as he was indicted on charges of voting more than once and violating state law on the collection and casting of other people's absentee ballots.

• Mark Rosenberg, 73, former president of Florida International University who stepped down after an allegation that he made unwanted advances, will not return to the classroom after an outcry but will work on a research project, with his $376,933 salary intact.

• George Caram Steeh, a U.S. district judge, barred a Detroit museum from moving an 1888 Van Gogh painting that it's exhibiting pending a lawsuit by a Brazilian plaintiff who claims ownership and contends the canvas has been missing for six years.

• Cesar Barba of Mexico's University of Guadalajara said "anyone who seeks justice is at risk of being put in jail" amid public anger over the arrest of three students who tried to plant trees on formerly government-owned land that was sold to a private developer, with the students ultimately released pending trial.