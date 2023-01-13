Inflation shows signs of slowing over December

Inflation continued to slow on an annual basis in December, providing welcome relief for U.S. households and a positive development for policymakers at the Federal Reserve and White House.

The overall consumer price index fell 0.1% from the previous month, with cheaper energy costs fueling the decline, according to a Labor Department report Thursday. The index was up 6.5% in December from a year earlier, the lowest since October 2021, according to the agency.

Excluding food and energy, the so-called core consumer price index rose 0.3% last month and was up 5.7% from a year earlier, the slowest pace since December 2021.

Economists see the core gauge as a better indicator of underlying inflation than the overall measure, but Fed officials prefer a separate price index released later this month in gauging the central bank's overall 2% inflation goal.

The softer index readings do add to signs the worst inflation bout in four decades is steadily waning, and fuel prices will likely keep lowering overall inflation in the coming months.

Supply chain snarls have largely unraveled, meanwhile, which also is helping reduce the cost of goods from cars and shoes to furniture and sports equipment.

December's lower consumer inflation reading also makes it likelier that the Fed will slow its interest rate increases, analysts say.

"If the actual inflation is trending downward, the Fed can take more comfort that it's landed the economy in a good place," said Daleep Singh, chief global economist at PGIM Fixed Income and a former Fed staffer.

Singh said expects the Fed to raise its benchmark rate by a quarter-point at each of its next two meetings, and then stop with its key rate just below 5%.

The Fed lifted the benchmark rate by half a point in December, after four consecutive three-quarter-point increases, to a range of 4.25-4.5%. Fed officials have signaled that they intend to boost the key rate above 5%, and then hold it there for some time to ensure inflation is beaten.

Despite the softer CPI readings, inflation remains a painful reality for many Americans, especially with such necessities as food, energy and rents having soared over the past 18 months.

Grocery prices rose 0.2% from November to December, the smallest such increase in nearly two years. Still, those prices are up 11.8% from a year ago, according to the Labor Department.

Shelter costs -- which are the biggest services component and make up about a third of the overall index -- increased 0.8% last month, an acceleration from November. Rents and owners' equivalent rent rose by the same amount, while the cost of hotel stays advanced 1.5% after falling in November.

Because of the way the shelter category is calculated, a delay exists between real-time measures -- which currently show rents are slowing -- and the Labor Department data.

Stripping out energy and shelter, services prices increased 0.3%, according to Bloomberg calculations. Fed Chair Jerome Powell and his colleagues have stressed the importance of looking at such a metric when assessing the nation's inflation trajectory.

And given wages make up a large share of these businesses' costs, economists expect the labor market to play a key role in the inflation outlook.

The latest U.S. jobs report showed some cooling in earnings growth. But hiring remains robust, and the unemployment rate fell last month to match a five-decade low, 3.5%.

The persistent imbalance between labor supply and demand remains firmly entrenched, underpinning wage growth and consumer spending at a time when the Fed is trying to slow it down.

A separate report Thursday showed inflation-adjusted average hourly earnings rose 0.4% from the prior month, the most in five months. Still, those earnings were down 1.7% from a year earlier. Other data showed applications for unemployment benefits remained historically low last week.

Excluding food and energy, goods prices fell 0.3%, led by used cars. Gasoline prices dropped 9.4%, "by far" the largest contributor to the decrease in the headline figure, the Labor Department report said.

A shift in spending from goods to services continues to weigh on merchandise prices. A further retreat in goods prices is expected to be a major driver of a rapid descent in annual core CPI in 2023, building on a pullback in the final months of 2022.

While it's broadly expected for annual price growth to substantially slow this year, a lot of uncertainty remains as to how far inflation will fall and whether the Fed's rapid rate increases ultimately tip the U.S. into a recession.

The U.S. inflation trajectory will be determined in coming weeks by several crucial areas. Some are domestic -- the job and housing markets -- and others are global, including supply chains and geopolitical tensions.

By its rate-setting meeting next month, the Fed will also have December data on its preferred inflation gauge, the personal consumption expenditures price index. In November, the index was up 5.5% annually, having ticked down from 6.3% readings in August and September, according to the Commerce Department.

Information for this report was contributed by Jeanna Smialek of The New York Times, Reade Pickert and staff of Bloomberg News (WPNS), and Christopher Rugaber of The Associated Press.