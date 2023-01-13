Jobless claims drop to 205,000

U.S. applications for unemployment benefits fell to their lowest level in 15 weeks as the job market continues to show resiliency in the face of attempts by the Federal Reserve to cool the economy and hiring.

The number of Americans applying for jobless aid for the week that ended Saturday fell by 1,000 to 205,000, from 206,000 the week before, the Labor Department said Thursday. The previous week's number was revised up by 2,000 to 206,000.

The four-week moving average of claims, which softens some of the week-to-week volatility, fell by 1,750 to 212,500.

Jobless claims are generally viewed as a proxy for layoffs, which have been relatively low since the covid-19 pandemic wiped out millions of jobs in the spring of 2020.

The labor market is closely monitored by Fed policymakers, who raised interest rates seven times last year in a bid to slow job growth and bring down stubbornly high inflation.

Last week, the Labor Department reported that U.S. employers added a solid 223,000 jobs in December, also evidence the economy remains healthy even as the Fed is rapidly raising interest rates. The unemployment rate fell to 3.5%, matching a 53-year low.

Also Thursday, the Labor Department reported that U.S. consumer inflation moderated again last month, bolstering hopes that inflation's grip on the economy will continue to ease this year and possibly require less drastic action by the Fed.

In forecasts updated last month, the Fed's policymakers predicted slower growth and higher unemployment for next year and 2024. The unemployment rate is projected to jump to 4.6% by the end of 2023.