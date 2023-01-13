Judge rules Legends Resort's Pope County casino license is unconstitutional

Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox has ruled that a casino license issued to Cherokee Nation Businesses and Legends Resort and Casino to operate a casino in Pope County is unconstitutional.

In an order handed down Thursday, Fox granted Gulfside Casino Partnership's request for summary judgement and reversed the Arkansas Racing Commission's decision to award Legends Resort the license. He ruled that Legends had not met requirements of Amendment 100 of the Arkansas Constitution, which authorized casino gambling in the state.

"The Pope County casino license issued jointly to Legends and CNB on November 12, 2021, is declared a nullity and is void and of no effect," the ruling reads.

Fox, in his ruling, said Legends and Cherokee Nation Businesses is a joint venture, and Amendment 100 specifically requires a single casino license applicant. Additionally, the venture had no prior casino gaming experience, which is also required under the amendment.

[DOCUMENT: Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox's ruling » arkansasonline.com/113ruling/]

Further, the ruling said the Legends venture was not incorporated until September 2019, several months after the initial May 2019 application period, and it had no pending casino license application when it was awarded the license.

"Legends was not a qualified casino applicant as defined by Amendment 100, and the Racing Commission acted ultra vires (beyond its authority), in violation of Amendment 100, when it issued the Pope County [license] jointly to Legends," the ruling reads.

In a statement issued Thursday, Lucas Rowan, attorney for Gulfside Casino Partnership, said “Gulfside remains committed to building a first-class entertainment destination in Pope County and bringing good-paying jobs and economic development to Arkansas, and this ruling that Legends was not qualified is a step in that direction.”

[DOCUMENT: Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox 's findings of fact and conclusions of law » arkansasonline.com/113findings/]

On Jan. 4, Fox announced he was close to deciding who was entitled to the license — either Legends Resort & Casino, the Arkansas company that had it, or the Gulfside Casino Partnership, the Mississippi business that wanted it.

The question of who should have it was before the judge on an appeal by Gulfside, which was challenging the state Racing Commission's decision to award the license to Legends in November 2021 despite Gulfside's challenges to the legitimacy of Legends' application. Gulfside claimed it was the only applicant to meet the state standards.

Legends, in turn, disputed Gulfside's claims, describing its arguments as relying on an "erroneous interpretation" of the state constitution, which was amended by voters in 2018 to allow casino gaming at four locations around the state.

The Racing Commission also asked for the appeal to be dismissed, arguing Gulfside didn't have sufficient grounds to dispute the commission's licensing decision, which meant the judge wouldn't have the authority to consider the appeal.

At a hearing with the parties' lawyers Jan. 4, Fox said he was getting close to a ruling, stating that he wanted to consult with the sides to make sure his final order would allow for an immediate appeal to the state Supreme Court.

CORRECTION: Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox issued the ruling. An earlier version of this story incorrectly spelled his name.