Keep bookstore

I have been a Central Arkansas Library System patron since I moved to Little Rock in 2008. Not too many years later, I learned of the treasure that was what used to be "Bookends" and was later renamed "The Bookstore at Library Square."

I am a 20-year veteran English teacher and a lifelong reader. However, being a teacher doesn't allow for me to purchase the amount of books that I, a voracious reader, am able to consume monthly. I utilize Libby and listen to audiobooks for free. I use Kindle downloads. I have introduced my daughters to the library and its benefits: books, magazines, DVDs, computers, printers, meeting rooms, even notary services.

However, my absolute favorite and most frequented part of the Central Arkansas Library System is the used bookstore. For years, it has given me the ability to own my favorite books. I purchase the gently used books for my classroom, my home, my children, and now my grandson. This resource has given me the ability to possess books permanently, when I otherwise could not afford to purchase them from mass retailers like Barnes & Noble or Amazon.

I am neither a wealthy woman nor one of the most financially struggling citizens in Arkansas. The used bookstore is a resource that allows families that have less disposable income to not only read books and return them (which is an amazing and fantastic resource of public libraries), but to purchase them and build their own personal libraries. It is proven that having books in the home encourages children to read more. With the rise of cell phones, social media, game systems, and technology, books are becoming less and less recognized by younger generations as a primary form of entertainment. Newspapers and magazines are already seeing the suffering of distribution due to online media. When we lose our resources, we weaken our minds.

Recently during the half-off book sale at The Galleries and Bookstore at Library Square (another huge blessing to me, my wallet, and my children), I was informed that the funding for this wonderful resource will most likely not be renewed past May of this year. I was heartbroken for myself, but also frustrated for readers and non-readers who won't have the chance to become readers if they aren't able to access affordable books.

The capital city of our state should have a publicly funded bookstore for its citizens to utilize. Our privately owned bookstores are going out of business and often too expensive for many as well. Let's fight for knowledge and the knowledge of future generations. Let us keep our bookstore.

Ginger C. Beck lives in Little Rock.