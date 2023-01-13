MOTOR SPORTS

Larson to attempt Memorial double

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Kyle Larson will attempt to race the Indianapolis 500 next year with McLaren Racing in a joint effort with NASCAR team owner Rick Hendrick.

The surprise announcement Thursday by McLaren and Hendrick at last gives Larson a path into his dream race. It also means he will become just the fifth driver to run "The Double" on Memorial Day weekend, driving the Indy 500 and Coca-Cola 600 in Charlotte, N.C., on the same day. John Andretti, Robby Gordon, Tony Stewart and Kurt Busch are the other NASCAR drivers to compete in both races.

Larson has long said he wants to race in the Indy 500 but did not have a viable Chevrolet opportunity for the 2023 running of "The Greatest Spectacle in Racing" this May.

His entry with McLaren will be co-owned by Hendrick and sponsored by HendrickCars.com, the primary backer of Larson's ride in NASCAR.

"Competing at the Indianapolis 500 is a dream of mine and something I've wanted to do for a very long time -- since I was a child before I ever began competing in sprint cars," Larson said. "I'm grateful for the opportunity and am really looking forward to it even though it's still about a year-and-a-half away. I'm really looking forward to competing in both the Indianapolis 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 and maybe even get a win or two that day."

McLaren did not have room for Larson -- or Kyle Busch -- this year as the Arrow McLaren lineup for Indianapolis is already at four cars. The team expanded this year to add 2016 Indy 500 winner Alexander Rossi to its roster and hired 2013 Indy winner Tony Kanaan for the 500.

To make room for NASCAR's 2021 Cup champion next season, McLaren partnered with Hendrick, who will enter his first ever IndyCar race as an owner . Hendrick Motorsports has won a record 291 Cup races and has scored 10 NASCAR wins on Indy's 2.5-mile oval.