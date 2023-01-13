Let’s Eat | Frost Fest, City Pump, Stone Mill Bread and more NWA, Fort Smith restaurant news

Frost Fest Outdoor Beer Festival is returning to the Washington County Fairgrounds in February.

The Fayetteville event will host breweries, food trucks, vendors, artists and live music from 2 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4.

"This is going to be an epic year for Frost Fest," says Andrew Blann of Fossil Cove Brewing. "We are excited to bring this celebration of craft beer back to Fayetteville after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. We have great live music planned for this year, and we've got a lot of fantastic breweries from around the country ready to share their beers with our community."

Participants will receive a keepsake tasting glass for beer sampling, according to a news release.

Tickets are on sale online at fossilcovebrewing.com/frost-fest.

City Pump

Crows Nest Cafe recently began serving customers at the City Pump food truck park at 623 W. Walnut St. in Rogers.

The food truck's menu includes sandwiches, soups, salads and more.

Another food truck, The Chef's Garage, has announced it will also be moving to the location near downtown.

The Pea Ridge food truck plans to open at City Pump on Feb. 3, according to social media posts.

Stone Mill Bread

Stone Mill Bread and Flour Company is at least one step closer to reopening its Fayetteville store.

The company closed the 2600 N. Gregg Ave. location indefinitely in October, saying it was negotiating a long-term lease.

Last week, Stone Mill posted on social media that it has signed a new lease for the location and begun a remodeling of the space. No opening date has yet been announced.

Other Stone Mill cafes are still in operation in Springdale and Bentonville.

Entertainment District

Rogers gave a thumbs up on Tuesday night to the establishment of a second entertainment district. This one will allow people to buy alcoholic beverages at participating restaurants, bars and breweries and carry the drinks around outside at the Pinnacle Hills Promenade.

Of course, there are some rules: The district boundary will be marked with signs. Hours are limited to 11 a.m. to midnight. Businesses will provide wristbands for customers. Drinks will be required to be in designated district cups.

For the most part, the new entertainment district will operate very similarly to the Railyard Entertainment District in downtown Rogers, according to Justin Pounds, city events coordinator.

The Standard

The Standard Market Cafe opened in Fort Smith in late November.

The cafe offers grab-and-go snacks and lunches ranging from sandwiches and flatbreads to muffins. Its market space includes a variety of grocery items and household essentials.

The cafe at the HUB at Providence is open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, according to its website.

Smokin' Oak Pizza

Smokin' Oak Wood-Fired Pizza is now open at 3959 N. Steele Blvd. in north Fayetteville.

The restaurant has a "digital tap wall" for alcoholic drinks and a menu that includes pizzas, sandwiches, salads, appetizers and desserts. It is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

