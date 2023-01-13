Unmentioned gunfire

Last Friday night, I was home alone watching TV when I heard several large "pops" outside. I opened my back door to hear if someone was shooting off firecrackers, only to hear several more "pops" that I then recognized as gunshots, followed by a long string of semiautomatic gunfire--it must have been hundreds of rounds. When I turned on local news several minutes later, I expected some mention of this "breaking news"--but there was none. Neither was there any mention in your newspaper or the ArkansasOnline website over the next three days that I saw. To my knowledge, none of the three local TV stations have covered this either.

As a grandmother of four children 7 and under who live within a few miles of my house, I am horrified that this occurred, and that the local media does not think it is "news" to be investigated and reported to the public. The only place I have seen any information is on the Next Door app, where there are numerous accounts (including audio and video) confirming this occurrence from neighbors around the city. Little Rock Police Department, city of Little Rock, can we please hear your response?

GINNY KURRUS

Little Rock

Cause of accidents

They say guns don't kill, people do. The same can be said of automobiles. It's the nut behind the wheel that causes most accidents.

These three things are most associated with accidents: being distracted, driving too fast for conditions, and following too closely. You must pay attention to the road at all times. You can travel the length of a football field in a few seconds at highway speeds. When the road is wet, curvy, when there's fog, when in heavy traffic, please slow down. Allow people to merge, change lanes when needed, allow reaction time for trouble ahead. A good rule is to allow a car length for every 10 miles per hour you're driving behind someone else. I know it's hard, but try it. If you're afraid you will be late, leave sooner. Why risk your life and others to maybe save 10 minutes?

Go with the flow. Relax and enjoy the ride. We might also save on car insurance. Wow, wouldn't that be nice?

BILL BOND

Benton