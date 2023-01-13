Little Rock man gets 20-year prison sentence for child porn charge

A Little Rock man accused in 2020 of attempting to buy a child was sentenced to 20 years in prison Wednesday after pleading guilty earlier this year to one count of distribution of child pornography.

In July 2020, a grand jury charged Jeremy Campbell, 44, in an investigation that began a year earlier after a woman in Corinth, Miss., contacted police about two photographs she received from a Little Rock man with whom she exchanged messages through an app on her phone. Campbell was believed to have sent two photos to the woman: one of a prepubescent girl and the other of an infant girl, both of whom were being raped by a man.

After law enforcement officers tracked the address of the subscriber who messaged the woman to Campbell's Lancaster Road apartment, Mississippi police forwarded the information to a Little Rock police investigator who identified the person living at the address as Campbell, a registered sex offender.

In January 2020, the investigator reported receiving a call from a man who had talked with another man through the Kik message app "who wanted to rent or adopt a child and would pay $500 so he could 'groom' the child to 'be a lover.'" The man seeking a child included a photo of himself that the FBI matched to Campbell.

While the investigation was ongoing, Campbell was arrested March 26, 2020, for residential burglary and harassment after walking into a neighbor's house, picking up her child and kissing her.

In a search of Campbell's apartment in April 2020, a laptop found next to his bed contained child pornography which, according to court records, Campbell admitted to having viewed. He denied trying to buy a child but admitted to creating the name through which the request was sent.

Campbell pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Brian Miller to the child pornography distribution count in exchange for the dismissal of the remaining charges. He faced a possible maximum 40-year sentence, which on Wednesday, Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristin Bryant told Miller was "not enough" for the crimes he was charged with.

Campbell's attorney, KenDrell Collins with the Federal Public Defenders Office in Little Rock, argued for a 15-year sentence -- the statutory minimum -- saying that Campbell's childhood was marked by physical and sexual abuse at the hands of his father, who Collins said would force his children to fondle one another or watch while he abused them.

"If they said anything," Collins said, "he told them the devil would get them."

He said Campbell's sister is now in a mental institution and that his brother is in jail.

Bryant said Campbell's criminal past demanded a severe sentence. She said in 2003, Campbell was sentenced to six years in prison for fondling a 5-year-old child. She said on one occasion, he was reading a Bible to the child when he suddenly turned to her and asked if she "wanted to fool around."

"This is a 5-year-old child," Bryant said.

"Mr. Campbell is a danger to society," she said. "I don't know what the court can do besides sending him to prison to protect society."

In a rambling statement, Campbell attributed his behavior to methamphetamine use, saying, "I'm disgusted by the things I was doing, but I didn't get no sleep for over a year."

He swore to Miller that he would go straight once released from prison.

"I told my old lady when I get out I don't even want to watch porn no more," he said. "I'm sorry I ever looked at the stuff."

"It's almost as though Mr. Campbell is a broken person," Miller commented as he considered an appropriate sentence. "But I think Ms. Bryant's argument, without saying so, is how do we keep him from breaking somebody else?"

Miller settled on a 20-year prison term to be followed by a lifetime on supervised release with conditions so stringent, "he won't be able to hurt anybody."