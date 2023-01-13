Live! Music Calendar

Buddy Shute and the Motivators, The Jeff Horton Band and The Downtown Livewires will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at Meteor Guitar Gallery, 128 W. Central Ave. in Bentonville, for the Bound For Beale fundraiser hosted by the Ozark Blues Society. The bands travel to the International Blues Challenge in Memphis, Tenn., Jan. 24-28. Tickets to the local fundraiser are $25 for general admission, and table reservations are available. Search for 2023 Bound for Beale Fundraiser on Eventbrite.

ELSEWHERE

• Amos Cochran will perform at noon today in the Event Center at the Fayetteville Public Library for KUAF’s The Lunch Hour with food provided by 641.Deli.

• Happy Hour with The Hardtops starts at 6 p.m. and 90LB Wrench plays at 9 p.m. today at George’s Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. Fayetteville.georgesmajesticlounge.com/shows.

• Protohive, Fleure and Bellwether Sirens perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at Nomads Trailside, 1863 N. Pluto Drive in Fayetteville.

• Boys From Oklahoma featuring Gannon Fremin & The CC Rev, Noah Bowman and Trent Fletcher perform at 8 p.m. today at Majestic Fort Smith, 817 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith majesticfortsmith.com.

• Randall Shreve plays at 7 p.m. today and The Bison perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at Wanderoo Lodge and Gravel Bar, 216 W. Van Buren in Eureka Springs. 363-6755.

• The Ozark Mountain Music Festival festival is Jan. 19-22 at Basin Park Hotel, 12 Spring St. in Eureka Springs. Line-up includes Lindsay Lou, Marbin, Willy Tea Taylor, The Mighty Pines, The Eagle Rock Gospel Singers, Catfish Seminar, Shakedown Strings, Tyler Gregory, Front Porch, Patti Steel and more. Ticket information and more at ozarkmountainmusicfestival.com.

Send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Monica Hooper, music editor, at mhooper@nwaonline.com .