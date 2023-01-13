LR pedestrian dies after hit by vehicle

A pedestrian was killed when he was struck by a vehicle in Little Rock on Tuesday night, police said in a news release.

Kevin Hill, 51, of Little Rock was found unresponsive in the 300 block of North Mississippi Street after officers got a call around 7:40 p.m. about a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle, police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 38-year-old woman driving the vehicle that struck Hill provided a statement and a urine sample, for toxicology testing, as required by state law, police said.

An investigation into the crash was ongoing, police said.