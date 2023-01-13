‘M3gan’: Combination of humor, horror

Anyone who reads my reviews regularly knows I don't like horror movies. I typically refuse to review them because I don't like to be scared. Horror is just as valid a genre of cinema as any other. I just can't handle it. But "M3gan" is different. I made an exception for this uncanny little robot.

When the trailer for "M3gan" was initially released, it went viral with people across the internet making memes of the utterly strange premise folks didn't quite know how to handle. Even I found myself intrigued. Would it be a high-tech "Child's Play" or something else entirely?

After watching the rather enjoyable sci-fi horror, I'm happy to report it's something else entirely. Thanks to some smart writing from Akela Cooper, we're greeted with a film that touches on themes of grief, child exploitation, and the ethics of rapidly advancing technology. With only one or two jump scares, the real horror comes from the realization that, in terms of technology, we may not be far off from the concept of "M3gan."

The story follows a girl named Cady (Violet McGraw) who, early in the film, loses her mother and father when a snow plow crashes head-on into their vehicle during a ski trip. Her aunt, Gemma (Allison Williams), then takes custody of Cady.

Gemma works as a designer for a toy company and has been developing a highly advanced doll based on artificial intelligence that kids can actually have conversations with. The doll's name is M3gan. She is voiced by Jenna Davis and physically portrayed by 12-year-old New Zealand actor Amie Donald. But the project is scrapped when the doll malfunctions.

When Gemma takes custody of Cady, it quickly becomes apparent she's not experienced with kids. And she's not equipped to simultaneously handle managing the grief of her niece and mourning the loss of her sister. So what does she do? Gemma turns to her work, fixing M3gan and giving her to Cady as a playmate to help her through this tough time. I enjoyed how the film didn't waste any time getting into its theme of technology ethics.

"Here's an iPad, kid. Leave me alone." Gemma doesn't say that line exactly, but it's not too far of a toss from her actions in this film. And I don't blame her one bit. Grief hits hard, and again, she's now tasked with caring for a somber child and expressing her sadness without letting the two mix.

But, as I said, things initially work out for the better. Gemma's boss loves the new concept of M3gan when he sees the doll interacting with Cady (there's that child exploitation working its way into the movie). And, at a surface glance, Cady really does seem to be improving mentally thanks to her new playtime pal.

Of course, the problem with making an artificial intelligence without safeguards is it learns exponentially from any source it stumbles across. It's where Tony went wrong with Ultron and Gemma went wrong with M3gan. Neither inventor seemed to pay any attention to Isaac Asimov's "Three Laws of Robotics."

M3gan's prime function is to protect Cady from physical and emotional harm, and she quickly proves that murder is not a forbidden solution to those problems. What's more, thanks to the performances from Donald and Davis, I found myself rooting for the doll for the first half of the movie.

But, as the spilled blood begins to rise, "M3gan" gives way to more and more horror elements. What I appreciated is the movie kept its jump scares limited to two scenes, and it never used gore as a crutch. "M3gan" still found ways to be edgy and entertaining. And the doll simultaneously looks and sounds horrifying and sassy through all the violence.

Consider me surprised that we got such an entertaining film in January. The month is typically a wasteland of cinematic releases. When studios need a time slot to dump a project they have no faith in, January is typically where they first look for space.

But "M3gan" came along with this intelligent script and campy, yet charismatic, antagonist that hits a little too close for comfort in terms of the ethics of technology for most folks. I don't think the majority of viewers want to be faced with the understanding of these questions the movie asks about technology's increasing role in parenthood. It's easier to just smile as the credits roll and think, "Wow! That was so much better than I expected."

The true horror of this film is seen through Cady's eyes as she becomes addicted to the presence of her new lifelike friend and quickly resorts to violence when separated from her. Psychology plays an important role in this film, and it's a solid example of how, as humans, we'll look for any distraction to avoid working through our grief.

I'm not sure I want a sequel to "M3gan," but I can confidently say I'd appreciate it if more movies that dropped in January had this level of performance and writing.