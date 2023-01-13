‘M3gan’ dances, murders her way to second place

Hollywood has a new scream queen.

“M3gan,” a campy PG-13 horror movie starring a mean-girl robot (insert snotty hair flip here), sold an estimated $30.2 million in tickets for the No. 2 spot in the United States and Canada over the weekend, or about 30% more than box office analysts had predicted. Universal Pictures, which released the $12 million horror comedy, has already fast-tracked a sequel.

Reviews were 94% positive, according to Rotten Tomatoes. That level of critical response alone made “M3gan” something of a triumph: When it comes to well-worn movie concepts, the killer doll is right up there with “mediocre guy attracts supermodel.” Coming up with a fresh take is almost impossible. (Chucky is 35 years old and has been the focus of eight movies and a TV series. The demonic Annabelle has headlined three films since 2014.) Horror movies continue to do well in theaters — in contrast to sophisticated dramas, which have struggled — because they are fun to experience in the dark with strangers. “Young moviegoers want to see them with their friends, on the big screen, for the maximum thrill,” said David Gross, a film consultant who publishes a newsletter on box office numbers. About 44% of the audience for “M3gan” was younger than 24, according to Universal.

“M3gan” is also notable because it reflects the manner in which comedy has evolved as a theatrical offering. Traditional comedies have struggled to sell tickets. But comedy has become a bigger part of other types of movies, with Marvel superhero spectacles as the obvious example. In some ways, “M3gan” is a comedy disguised as a horror film; the 4-foot robot doll humorously breaks into song, exhibits weird dance moves and wryly throws shade — when she’s not murdering.

Director-writer-producer James Wan, known for “The Conjuring,” “Aquaman” and “Saw” franchises, came up with the idea for “M3gan,” which stands for Model 3 Generative Android. (It is pronounced Megan.) Gerard Johnstone, a relative newcomer, directed “M3gan” from a screenplay by Akela Cooper (known for “Luke Cage” and “Malignant”).

Also over last weekend, “Avatar: The Way of Water” took in about $45 million at domestic theaters, easily enough for first place.

The motion-capture epic has become the highest-grossing global release of 2022, officially surpassing Paramount Pictures’ “Top Gun: Maverick.” As of Sunday morning, “Avatar: The Way of Water” had amassed an estimated $1.7 billion worldwide, according to the studio. The James Cameron film stands as the seventh-highest grossing global release of all time.

Cameron’s sci-fi spectacle has now surpassed $500 million domestically. After dominating the otherwise lackluster holiday corridor, the “Avatar” sequel is nearly matching the original’s pace; the 2009 “Avatar” scored $50.3 million in its fourth weekend.

“M3gan” was the only new film in wide release, although Columbia Pictures’ “A Man Called Otto,” starring Tom Hanks, played in 637 theaters after first launching in four theaters. The film, a remake of the Swedish film “A Man Called Ove,” managed a solid $4.3 million ahead of its nationwide release today.

Third place went to “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish,” with $13.1 million in its third week of release. The animated Universal Pictures sequel has tallied $87.7 million in three weeks, plus $109.7 million internationally.

Disney’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” made $3.4 million in its ninth weekend for a North American cumulative of $445.4 million.

While many awards contenders have struggled in recent months at the box office, Darren Aronofsky’s “The Whale” is proving a modest exception. The A24 indie starring Brendan Fraser ranked seventh in its fifth week of release with $1.5 million and a cumulative total of $8.6 million — a good return for a film that cost an estimated $3 million to make.