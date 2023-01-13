Police beat: Warrant leads to woman’s arrest

Warrant leads to woman's arrest

An Arkansas State Police trooper on Wednesday night arrested a woman during a traffic stop who was a felon with a gun and an outstanding warrant, according to an arrest report.

A trooper pulled over Kayla Tabron, 22, of Little Rock, on Interstate 440 near exit 10 for improperly displaying temporary tags. Tabron had a felony terroristic threatening warrant from North Little Rock police, and told the trooper she had a gun in her car, the report says.

A search also turned up a small baggie of marijuana, the report says. Tabron is a felon and cannot legally own a gun. She faces charges of possession of a firearm by certain persons, a felony, and misdemeanor charges of drug possession and improper tags.

Man charged after gun, drugs found

Little Rock police on Wednesday afternoon arrested a man who they say had drugs and a gun, according to an arrest report.

Officers executed a search and seizure warrant at the 15 Summit Ridge Drive address of Quame Greenlaw, 29, around 4:40 p.m. and reported finding four guns, about 34 pounds of suspected marijuana, some psychedelic mushrooms and more than $3,500 in cash.

Greenlaw faces five felony counts — simultaneous possession of drugs and a gun, maintaining a drug premises, possession of drug paraphernalia and two drug possession counts.



