Maumelle woman acquitted of murder charges in shooting of mother, 2-year-old son

Accused of the execution-style murders of a romantic rival and the woman's 2-year-old son, a 31-year-old Maumelle woman was acquitted of capital murder on Thursday after her lawyer called on a Pulaski County jury to deliver a "heroic" innocent verdict.

Jurors deliberated barely two hours to clear Jalisa Jenkins of the December 2018 slayings of 23-year-old Jamika Shuntae Lewis and her son, Ja'Shun Lee Watson, who were each killed by a single gunshot to the head. They were found dead in the parking lot of the Eagle Hill apartments at 25 Par Drive in Little Rock.

Jenkins had been facing a life sentence. Arrested 16 months after the murders, she had been working on a law enforcement career as a sheriff's deputy trainee who had been accepted into a Little Rock Police training program.

The killings, as described by prosecutors over the three-day trial before Circuit Judge Leon Johnson, were extremely callous "full-on executions."

Mother and son were killed the day after Christmas, with Lewis the first to die, meaning that Ja'Shun saw his mother shot dead before the killer turned the gun on him. Left behind was Lewis' five-week-old daughter, Ja'siee Watson, in the car seat inside Lewis' car. Lewis and her children had been at the apartments visiting a mutual friend of Jenkins that night.

Lewis had been ambushed after putting the baby in the car. The night was cold and rainy, and the bodies and surviving infant were not found until the next morning when a neighbor saw Lewis' body in the parking lot.

Defense attorney Bill James told jurors that all prosecutors could do was play on their emotions with sympathetic victims because no hard evidence connected Jenkins, a mother of three, to the murders. There were no witnesses, no fingerprints and no DNA in what prosecutors acknowledged was an entirely circumstantial case.

"When you look at the evidence, it's almost non-existent," he told jurors in closing statements.

James said an innocent verdict for such cruel killings would be the right decision, but not an easy one.

"Emotionally, [acquittal] probably doesn't feel right," he said, telling jurors that reaching that verdict of innocent would take a "heroic" effort because such a finding would rob the victims' family and friends of closure.

"The issue is not what happened," he said. "The issue is, did they [prosecutors] prove Jalisa Jenkins did this beyond a reasonable doubt? On emotions, we lose. But academically, there's only one honest verdict."

Jenkins had everything necessary to kill Lewis and her son, means, motive and opportunity, prosecutors Leigh Patterson and Melissa Brown told jurors.

Lewis and her children had been at the apartments to visit 31-year-old Brittany Washington. Prosecutors said Jenkins had told Washington months earlier that she wanted to kill Lewis after confirming her suspicions that Lewis had been having an affair with Jenkins' long-time boyfriend, 28-year-old William Lee Watson who is the father of Jenkins' three children.

The proof of the affair and what motivated Jenkins to murder was that Watson had been determined to be the father of 2-year-old Ja'Shun, making the toddler his first-born son, the prosecutors said. They said Jenkins had hoped to be the mother of Watson's first son.

Jenkins had set a timeline of sorts to kill Lewis, telling Washington that she was going to wait until Lewis' second child was born before killing her, prosecutors said. The baby was born in October 2018, but Jenkins did not learn about the birth until Christmas Eve 2018, two days before the murders, the prosecutors said, telling jurors that Jenkins did not know that Watson was the father of that second child as well.

Jenkins was at the apartment complex the night Lewis was killed, making a surprise visit to Washington's home, ostensibly to pick up Christmas gifts there for her own children. Jenkins was there when residents reported hearing a woman scream and a succession of gunshots, prosecutors said. Lewis and her children had been at Washington's apartment that same night to watch a movie but had left shortly before Jenkins arrived.

Further, Jenkins was known to have access to guns, in part because she was working as an armed security guard at the time. The murder weapon was never discovered but police said she had a box of the same brand of ammunition in her car as the bullets used to kill mother and son

Jenkins did take the stand to deny the killings, further telling jurors that she had come to accept her boyfriend had children outside their relationship. She also denied saying she wanted to kill Lewis, stating that she had only talked about fighting her.