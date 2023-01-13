• A little over a year after being celebrated at the Kennedy Center, Joni Mitchell will return to Washington for another lifetime achievement honor: the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song. Mitchell, 79, is widely regarded as among the greatest singer-songwriters of her generation, with her best-known works including "Chelsea Morning," "Big Yellow Taxi" and "Free Man in Paris." "Joni Mitchell's music and artistry have left a distinct impression on American culture and internationally, crossing from folk music with a distinctive voice whose songs will stay with us for the ages," Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden said Thursday. "Joni Mitchell's music has so many artists and music lovers all singing her tunes." Mitchell, who lives in Los Angeles, will be honored March 1 at a tribute concert airing March 31 on PBS stations. Previous winners of the Gershwin prize include Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder and Carole King. "This is a very prestigious award," Mitchell said. "Thank you for honoring me." Mitchell was also honored as the MusiCares person of the year before last year's Grammys. After nearly two decades away, she returned to the stage in August and plans to perform again in June.

• Members of the royal family appeared in public Thursday for the first time since the publication of Prince Harry's explosive memoir, touring charities and a hospital as they got on with the task of being working royals. King Charles III traveled to Scotland to meet with local groups that help combat rural isolation, while the Prince and Princess of Wales seemed relaxed as they arrived to open Royal Liverpool University Hospital in the home city of The Beatles. The book, "Spare," offers myriad revelations and accusations, many of which have been splashed across the global media for days. In the ghostwritten memoir, Harry, 38, recounts his grief at the death of his mother, Princess Diana, a fight with brother Prince William and his unease with the role of royal "spare" in the shadow of his elder sibling, who is heir to the British throne. In a series of interviews, Harry repeatedly blamed the media for his troubles, saying that unfair and intrusive coverage contributed to the rift with William. He also accuses members of the royal family of leaking stories to the media to burnish their own reputations. People are snapping up the memoir. Penguin Random House said first-day sales topped 1.4 million copies. By contrast, Michelle Obama's blockbuster, "Becoming," needed a week to reach 1.4 million when it was released in 2018. The sales figures for "Spare" include hardcover, audiobook and e-book editions sold in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom.