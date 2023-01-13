Orduna to take helm

of Venture Center

The Venture Center, a Little Rock-based business incubator for entrepreneurs and startup founders, will have a new executive director starting Monday.

After a national search, the center's board of directors chose Arthur Orduna to lead the organization.

Orduna "will guide and facilitate the organization's growth, strategic direction and world-class corporate innovation and entrepreneurship programs including its award-winning fintech program," the center said in a news release.

He most recently served as chief innovation officer for Little Rock investment firm Circumference Group. In that role, he worked to bring entrepreneurs, investors and industry leaders together in the early stage technology environment.

"Arthur's global experience, knowledge, contacts and abilities will lead The Venture Center into its next phase of growth and build our world-class programs for entrepreneurs here in Arkansas and around the globe," said James Hendren, the board's chairman.

Besides his full-time job at The Venture Center, Hendren said, Orduna will continue to support Circumference Group.

-- Serenah McKay

Poly-Tech acquired

by Arcane Capital

Prairie Grove-based Poly-Tech Plastic Moulding Inc. has been acquired by Arcane Capital Partners, the companies said Thursday.

Poly-Tech will be added to Little Rock-based Arcane's other holdings, which include plastic injection moulding companies -- Bentonville Plastics Inc. and Harrison-based Johnson Manufacturing Co., according to a news release.

Poly-Tech employs about 120 workers and across the three companies Arcane will employ about 200, according to a company spokesman. The terms of the deal were not released.

"We are pleased to have closed this transaction and start our integration process. Our Company has admired the work done at Poly-Tech, and we are thrilled to expand our production capabilities and capacities and continue to build a standard-setting plastics manufacturing company in North America," Michael Hickmon, chief executive officer and managing partner of Arcane, said in the release.

Poly-Tech will continue to operate under its existing brand and remain in its current location. Bentonville Plastics will eventually be integrated into Johnson Manufacturing, according to the release.

-- John Magsam

State index climbs

to 813.51, up 8.95

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Thursday at 813.51, up 8.95.

Shares of America's Car-Mart rose 3.6% and Dillard's Inc. shares rose 2.6%. Tyson Foods shares fell 1.5%.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.