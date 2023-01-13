Sections
Northwest Arkansas Community College sets Martin Luther King event for Jan. 23 featuring Fayetteville councilman

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 1:01 a.m.
Northwest Arkansas Community College will host a Martin Luther King Jr. event Jan. 23, according to a news release from the college. (File Photo/NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)

BENTONVILLE -- Northwest Arkansas Community College will host a Martin Luther King Jr. event Jan. 23, according to a news release from the college.

It will start at noon in Room 108 of the college's Student Center. Fayetteville City Council member D'Andre Jones will speak about King's focus on the role of love when building healthy communities and how love should be at the center of our social interactions.

In the face of violence and oppression directed at minority communities and of deepening political divisions in the country, King's words and philosophy are perhaps more critical today than at any point in the recent past, according to the release. As King noted, all people exist in an interrelated community and depend on each other, according to the release.

This event is sponsored by the college's Communication and Arts division, Honors Program, Social and Behavioral Sciences division and vice president for learning office. The event won't be recorded or streamed, according to the release.

Print Headline: College to hold King event

