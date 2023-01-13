GOLF

Spieth, Kirk share Sony lead

Jordan Spieth played about the way he expected Thursday, another sign of growing confidence in his game, as he opened with a 6-under 64 for an early share of the lead with Chris Kirk at the Sony Open. Harris English had a 65 on a gorgeous day at Waialae Country Club, with a blazing sun and just enough wind to make players think every now and then. Spieth ended nearly four years without a victory when he won the Texas Open in 2021, and then added another win at Hilton Head last year. Missing on this day was the slow swing rehearsal to ingrain the changes he made to his swing. His key word is freedom, and it sure looked that way at Waialae. He had three birdies in a a four-hole stretch around the turn, and outside of his lone bogey on 13th hole, his only disappointment was having to settle for par on his final hole at the par-5 ninth. K.J. Choi, making a rare PGA Tour start age 52, was in the group at 66 that included Stewart Cink, who turns 50 in May. Nico Echavarria (Arkansas Razorbacks) shot a 1-under 69. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Razorbacks) turned in an even-par 70. David Lingmerth (Razorbacks) finished at 3-over 73.

BASEBALL

Cards hire new bench coach

The St. Louis Cardinals hired Joe McEwing as their new bench coach Thursday to replace longtime star Matt Holliday, who took the job in November but quit to spend more time with his family. The 50-year-old McEwing, who was originally drafted by the Cardinals in 1992 and played two seasons for St. Louis, has spent the past 15 years with the White Sox, where he served as bench coach from 2017-20 under Rick Renteria and this past season as third base coach for Tony La Russa and acting manager Miguel Cairo. McEwing also served as third base coach in Chicago from 2012-16 under Robin Ventura, along with stints coaching and managing with Class A Winston-Salem and Triple-A Charlotte in the White Sox system.

Mariners sign AJ Pollock

Outfielder AJ Pollock and the Seattle Mariners finalized a one-year contract Thursday, setting up a potential platoon situation in left field for the upcoming season. The right-handed hitting Pollock will likely be paired with left-handed hitting Jarred Kelenic in a potential position share. Pollock spent last season with the Chicago White Sox, hitting .245 with 14 home runs and 56 RBI in 138 games. Pollock hit .286 with a .935 OPS last season against lefties and for his career is a .285 hitter with an .868 OPS against left-handed pitchers.

A’s reach deal with Fujinami

Japanese right-hander Shintaro Fujinami has reached agreement on a $3.25 million, one-year contract with the Oakland Athletics, according to a person with direct knowledge of the deal. Much like his countryman and superstar two-way player Shohei Ohtani, Fujinami can hit, too. They will now see each other often with Ohtani also in the AL West with the Los Angeles Angels. The two stars are from the same 2012 draft class, with Fujinami just less than three months older than Ohtani. A hard-throwing 28-year-old, Fujinami could fill a key void in Oakland’s rotation as he can start or come out of the bullpen. He spent the past 10 seasons with the Hanshin Tigers in Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball League. The 6-6 Fujinami went 7-6 with a 2.77 ERA in 25 outings and 1071/3 innings in 2022.

BASKETBALL

Assists leader injured

NBA assist leader Tyrese Haliburton of the Indiana Pacers will miss about two weeks, and possibly more, due to a left elbow sprain and a mild left knee bone bruise, the team said Thursday. The Pacers said Haliburton was hurt Wednesday night against the New York Knicks and underwent an MRI on Thursday, and the team is awaiting additional opinion on the results of those scans. The Pacers said Haliburton will be re-evaluated in approximately two weeks. Haliburton is averaging 20.2 points and 10.2 assists for the Pacers, who are 23-19 this season.