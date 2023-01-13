OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE MEN Southern Indiana 74, UALR 67

OVC MEN

Southern Indiana 74, UALR 67

Isaiah Swope's long-range three-pointer with 46 seconds remaining put away the University of Arkansas-Little Rock at Screaming Eagles Arena in Evansville, Ind.

The Trojans led 27-24 with 6:13 left in the first half, but Southern Indiana grabbed control with a 13-2 run in less than four minutes and held a 40-36 halftime lead.

UALR (5-13, 1-4 Ohio Valley Conference) briefly grabbed a lead early in the second half, only for the Screaming Eagles to snatch it right back and the Trojans would never lead again. The Trojans had an opportunity to tie the game after Isaiah Palermo made a three-pointer with 1:33 to play, but Southern Indiana (9-9, 2-3) collected an offensive rebound to set up Swope's eventual dagger.

DeAntoni Gordon led UALR with 20 points, shooting 7 of 14 from field, and Myron Gardner added 14 points and six rebounds. Trevor Lakes -- who had six three-pointers -- scored a game-high 22 points for the Screaming Eagles, and Swope finished with 19, including four three-pointers.