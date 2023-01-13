OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE WOMEN UALR 47, Southern Indiana 44

OVC WOMEN

UALR 47, Southern Indiana 44

Despite going more than 10 minutes in the second half without scoring, the University of Arkansas-Little Rock put together a 12-2 run over the final 5:15 at Evansville, Ind., taking down Southern Indiana at Screaming Eagles Arena to remain unbeaten in Ohio Valley Conference play.

The Trojans forced 23 turnovers and limited Southern Indiana (8-8, 2-3 Ohio Valley Conference) to 15-of-57 shooting while getting a game-high 20 points from Sali Kourouma. No other player reached double figures for UALR (8-8, 5-0), but Tia Harvey finished with eight points, including the go-ahead free-throw with 1:45 remaining.

The Trojans stretched their lead to six points in the early minutes of the third quarter, but they only scored two points over the final 8:27 of the quarter. The Screaming Eagles, however, managed just four fourth-quarter points and one field goal as UALR's defense kept the Trojans within striking distance for their eventual push.