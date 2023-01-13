OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE WOMEN UALR 47, Southern Indiana 44

Sections
by Mitchell Gladstone | Today at 1:56 a.m.

UALR 47, Southern Indiana 44

Despite going more than 10 minutes in the second half without scoring, the University of Arkansas-Little Rock put together a 12-2 run over the final 5:15 at Evansville, Ind., taking down Southern Indiana at Screaming Eagles Arena to remain unbeaten in Ohio Valley Conference play.

The Trojans forced 23 turnovers and limited Southern Indiana (8-8, 2-3 Ohio Valley Conference) to 15-of-57 shooting while getting a game-high 20 points from Sali Kourouma. No other player reached double figures for UALR (8-8, 5-0), but Tia Harvey finished with eight points, including the go-ahead free-throw with 1:45 remaining.

The Trojans stretched their lead to six points in the early minutes of the third quarter, but they only scored two points over the final 8:27 of the quarter. The Screaming Eagles, however, managed just four fourth-quarter points and one field goal as UALR's defense kept the Trojans within striking distance for their eventual push.

