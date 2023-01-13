100 YEARS AGO

Jan. 13, 1923

FAYETTEVILLE — The Fayetteville Business College has just enrolled 22 new students in telegraphy, a new course offered by the college. This brings the enrollment of the college up to 174.

50 YEARS AGO

Jan. 13, 1973

A preliminary draft of a plan to upgrade the state and local corrections systems was presented Friday to the State Advisory Committee for the Arkansas Plan for Local and State Corrections. … The report calls for designation of eight regional correction centers to serve local governments, upgrading of local facilities, minimum standards for all facilities, bail bond reform, removal of criminal sanctions against alcoholics whose only offense is being intoxicated, appropriating $1 million for developing one or more regional detention centers and designating the state Department of Correction to administer the centers. … While [Dr. Otto Henry Zinke] generally supported the recommendations he was disappointed that the report made no mention of recidivism, did not mention alternatives to incarceration and did not mention the over-all cost to implement the consultant’s recommendations.

25 YEARS AGO

Jan. 13, 1998

North Little Rock’s City Council on Monday took up a proposed ordinance designed to hide car parts and pieces stored on open salvage lots from public view. The ordinance by Alderman Leonard Spinelli would require “opaque fencing” at least 6 feet high around the lot on which the “sale, storage or acquisition of vehicle parts or portions of vehicles” occurs. An amendment to the draft ordinance adds that if car parts are visible above the 6-foot line, the screening fence must be high enough to conceal them. Policing the ordinance would fall to the city’s Code Enforcement Department, which suffered a 1.6 percent budget cut for 1998. Spinelli said Monday that eight companies pay a privilege fee to buy and sell car parts and scrap in North Little Rock: three scrap metal dealers and five licensed auto salvage yards. As as result, he said, the burden the ordinance would place on the Code Enforcement Department would be minimal.

10 YEARS AGO

Jan. 13, 2013

CONWAY — Bethlehem House Executive Director Judi Lively enjoyed her Christmas a little more this year knowing the deadline to raise $1.3 million for a new homeless shelter in Conway had been met. … It all came together the last couple of months of 2012 to get the final $15,000 to make the Dec. 31 deadline to receive matching funds. “There were a lot of activities that happened there in November and December,” Lively said. “Some significant gifts came in.” One of those was an anonymous $40,000 donation, she said. … It actually was surpassed by almost $90,000, said Jill Imboden, Bethlehem House development coordinator. She said last week that the capital campaign raised $1,389,883. The total includes matching dollars from the J.E. and L.E. Ma-bee Foundation and the Windgate Charitable Foundation.