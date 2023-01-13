PB one of state tourney venues

The Pine Bluff Convention Center will host the 5A state high school basketball playoffs Feb. 28-March 4.

The Arkansas Activities Association on Wednesday announced sites for all 2023 championship events. The Convention Center, which is coming off a strong turnout for the King Cotton Holiday Classic, will host the first, second and third rounds of the Class 5A tournament for both boys and girls, with the championship games to be held March 9-12 at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs.

Pine Bluff High School is a favorite to win the 5A boys championship. The Zebras are unbeaten in 5A-South Conference play and finished second in one of the two brackets at King Cotton.

Drew Central High in Monticello was picked to host the Region 3A-4 basketball tournament, and Fordyce High will be the site of the 2A-South basketball tournament. Regional games are contested in classes 1A-4A and are scheduled for Feb. 25-28. The championship games in those tournaments will be held at their respective sites.

Other state basketball tourney sites for 2023 are: Rogers in 6A, Blytheville in 4A, Lamar in 3A, Rector in 2A and County Line in 1A.

The Weekend of Champions, which hosts state soccer, baseball and softball finals, will be moved from Benton to Conway this year. State soccer playoff sites are: Fort Smith Southside in 6A, Valley View in 5A, Robinson in 4A and Bergman in 3A.

State baseball and softball tourney sites are: Bryant (softball) and Cabot (baseball) in 6A, Marion in 5A, Lonoke in 4A, Lincoln in 3A, Greenland in 2A and Taylor in 1A.

State track and field finals sites include: Southside in 6A, Lake Hamilton in 5A, Clarksville in 4A, Prescott in 3A, Quitman in 2A and Lincoln in 1A. The state decathlon and heptathlon will remain in Russellville, with the Meet of Champions (the meet inviting all state champions and other qualifiers to compete) to be contested in Russellville.