Pea Ridge changes Committee of the Whole meetings to occur monthly

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 1:00 a.m.

PEA RIDGE -- The Pea Ridge City Council meets on the third Tuesday of each month and occasionally has specially called meetings and Committee of the Whole meetings as needed.

Mayor Nathan See has initiated monthly Committee of the Whole meetings for the Tuesday prior to the scheduled council meeting. The meetings will be at 5:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month.

See said the meetings would allow full, open discussion about agenda items prior to the council meetings which should, therefore, "run more efficiently."

See said the council agenda items may change after review and discussion at the committee meetings.

Print Headline: Committee to meet monthly in Pea Ridge

