Philander Smith College receives federal grant for safety

The U.S. Department of Education announced Friday it has awarded grants to three historically Black universities that received bomb threats last year, including Philander Smith College in Little Rock.

Philander Smith College was awarded $149,963. The college will use its Project School Emergency Response to Violence grant to hire three new security officers, including support for overtime hours, and support for a police department contracted security detail for a one-year period.

North Carolina Central University in Durham, N.C. was awarded $213,500 and plans to use its grant to train faculty on recognizing effects of PTSD and racial trauma, hire more personnel and pay overtime for employees who handle campus evacuation and student response after hours.

Hampton University in Hampton, Va., was awarded $214,317. The univeresity will use its grants to hire a Trauma/Resilience Mental Health Specialist and a Psychology Technician as well as to support training aimed at addressing common trauma reactions that may include depression and risk for suicide.

Project School Emergency Response to Violence grants provides short-term funding for local educational agencies and institutions of higher education that have experienced a violent or traumatic incident to assist in restoring a safe environment, according to the Education Department.

The Department said additional grants will be awarded in the coming weeks and will continue to work with schools in the grant application process and in expediting completed applications.

Other Historically Black Colleges and Universities that have been awarded Project School Emergency Response to Violence grants are Tougaloo College, Fayetteville State University, Southern University Law Center, Fisk University and Coppin State University, according to the Education Department.