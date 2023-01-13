Regal UA Breckenridge Theater dies

Regal UA Breckenridge Theater, 24, of Little Rock, passed away Thursday, Jan. 5 after a long heroic battle with bankruptcy. The theater was started in 1998 and replaced the UA Cinema City 7 in the Breckenridge Village shopping center. The theater's initial screening was the Tom Hanks/Meg Ryan romantic comedy "You've Got Mail." Its final screening was a 7:40 p.m. showing of the new horror/science fiction film "M3gan." It housed 12 screens and more than 700 seats. It screened first-run pictures, as well as special screenings of classic films presented by Fathom Events.

Breckenridge will be remembered by all those who adored it and occupied its lobby over the past quarter century -- the cinephiles it engaged, all the children that it entertained, and all the teenagers who used it as the location for their first dates. The multiplex is survived by Little Rock's other theaters: Riverdale 10 Cinema, AMC Chenal 9, Cinemark Colonel Glenn, and The Movie Tavern.