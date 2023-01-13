Remembering 16 years of shorts at film festival

This weekend I traveled to Hot Springs to attend the 16th annual Arkansas Shorts Film Festival presented by Low Key Arts. What was formerly a one-night event is now a three-day, full-fledged festival with guest speakers, late night parties, and lots of films -- 67 films, to be exact.

This expansion was a pretty bold step for the festival, and required a lot of changes. As we all know, change is sometimes difficult -- to accept and manage. Honestly, I had my doubts. I thought opening up submissions to films made outside of Arkansas might make the festival less meaningful for locals; I thought that expanding the number of films accepted into the festival might bring down the quality. I'll admit that the festival director, Jennifer Gerber, proved me wrong, as the changes made this year were most welcome and refreshing.

The city of Hot Springs never fails to surprise me with every visit down here. I had one filmmaker comment to me over the weekend that Hot Springs is a "pocket of weirdness in the state." I have to agree, because as I'm writing this, I'm sitting in a coffee shop downtown, being served by fully automated bickering automatons. Only in Hot Springs could you find a futuristic, robot-themed cafe like Robo World Cafe, snuggled in between all the shops that specialize in selling rocks, and the street artists playing music or reading fortunes. Maybe there's just something in the water that brings out the creativity in this community.

I started the weekend by checking into the '50s-style motel Happy Hollow, which was offering discounts to filmmakers and attendees of the festival. I bumped into several filmmakers in the lobby who were also checking in, one of which was Jon Huggins, an Arkansas native -- originally from Nashville in Howard County -- who now acts and directs in New York. His film "Sugar Crash" -- an expertly shot tale of two young brothers trying to hide their candy stash from their grandmother -- screened Saturday morning. Huggins'entire family, and his Dallas-based crew, traveled to town for the occasion.

IMPRESSIVE TURNOUT

In fact, one of the most impressive things about this year's festival was the turnout, not only from locals, but from filmmakers across the state who made the journey just to support Arkansas films. Students from UCA, filmmakers from Northwest Arkansas and Little Rock -- everyone was networking and promoting each other's work over drinks in the adjoining lounge. This was easily one of the best attended film festivals this year -- granted it's only January, but it's nice to see people actually come out in this post-covid society to in-person screenings again.

There were many highlights during the weekend. The films screened ranged from science fiction and comedy to horror, essentially every screening block had a little something for everyone. The Arkansas-made films this year were very strong. For example, Levi Smith's "Double Trouble!," about two teenagers that get sucked into an arcade game, had some of the best visual effects that I've seen in recent memory. Marc Crandall's emotional "Banana Triangle Six," about a geriatric struggling with a cognitive exam, deservingly won best Arkansas Made Short. Plus, it was nice to see the festival showcase films from first-time directors that had taken part in the Inception to Projection program that Low Key Arts offers.

The festival was also able to bring in actress Joey Lauren Adams ("Chasing Amy," "Big Daddy"), who gave an entertaining and informative talk, moderated by Gerber, about how a young girl from Arkansas found herself in Hollywood working on some of the most memorable movies of the '90s. But she also delved into topics about the craft of filmmaking, specifically screenwriting and directing, since she has slowly transitioned her career to be more behind the camera. She imparted a lot of useful information and words of encouragement to a packed room full of wide-eyed, novice movie makers.

MALCO THEATER

But the one thing that impressed me the most about this year's festival is the fact that it took place at the historic Malco theater, which is one of the most iconic places in Hot Springs' downtown strip. Magician Maxwell Blade, the current resident of the Malco, was gracious enough to allow the festival to take over his theater for the weekend, and this venue really did add something special to this event, a flare of nostalgia. I'm currently eavesdropping on a conversation in the middle of the Robo World, of two patrons talking about their memories of the Malco, specifically sneaking into the balcony to watch "Jaws." There's something ironic being in a coffee shop full of robots listening to people reminiscing on the past.

But then again, I have fond memories of the Malco too. In fact, it was at the Malco, over a decade ago, that I heard about the Arkansas Shorts festival for the first time. I was in film school at UCA and Crispin Glover ("Back to the Future") had come to Hot Springs to screen one of his experimental films at the Malco. After the screening, I was waiting in line with my holographic "Back to the Future 2" hat to get Glover's autograph when two young girls handed me a flier for the 3rd annual Arkansas Shorts event. Glover did end up autographing my hat, writing "I am not in this film" under the hat's bill. A few years later, after being handed that flier, I'd have one of my own shorts screened at the festival.

As I sit here waiting to be served my third latte by Robbie the Robot, I realize that I had a moment of clarity this weekend. Saturday night, after all the movies had screened for the day, all the filmmakers went to the SQZBX pizzeria for that night's after party. I stood there, with pizza in hand, looking across the jam-packed restaurant at a room full of people that I'm proud to call my colleagues, a room full of people that I'm proud to call my friends.

Across the room, I heard the distinct voice of one of my former film students, Alex Guss, as he yelled, "Man, I love film festivals!" It was at this moment I realized that this is what a healthy film community should look like, and on that high note I quietly, unnoticeably, snuck out the back door. I made the 20 minute trek back to the Happy Hollow motel, in 40 degree weather, with an unbreakable smile chiseled across my face.